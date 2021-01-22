How banks can support MSMEs beyond lending

In India, around 63 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) employ more than 100 million people. With its vast potential as a source of employment and equitable development, the MSME sector is a growth engine for the country's economy and overall progress.

The MSMEs have the potential to push India towards the ambitious goal of a $5trillion economy, and it becomes crucial to support them with all the means.

In a post-Covid-19 world, there are various impediments to the sector’s growth, such as lack of formal finance, modern technology, unavailability of skilled workforce, and limited access to global markets. And they can only be overcome with the concerted efforts of government as well as financial institutions.

Government relief packages and schemes such as Credit Guarantee Trust Fund and Loan in 59 Minutes are crucial for overcoming the challenges currently faced by the sector. But banks have also been playing a pivotal role in extending financial assistance through various customised lending schemes, using advanced technologies for a seamless experience.

Yes Bank, for instance, has tailor-made loan products for small businesses, including collateral management, loan monitoring, etc. It also has a loyalty programme, Yes Premia and Yes First Business for business owners.

However, it is not only lending where the sector needs support. The MSMEs also need a required push towards innovation and skill development to scale and cater to global markets as well.

Here, owing to the massive reach and networks, banks can guide MSMEs through right collaboration, business protection and knowledge sharing. They can help business owners in unlocking growth opportunities and driving their companies to greater heights.

Banks that are willing to handhold such businesses can take Yes Bank’s Yes MSME as a benchmark. The programme, besides lending provisions, encompasses comprehensive network, technical and finance solutions. It has collaborated with solution providers including ZOHO and ClearTax to remove operational issues faced by business owners.

Likewise, banks can enhance their reach through dedicated MSME branches and fintech partnerships.

Banks must go beyond their traditional roles to push the MSME sector towards the growth trajectory.

This is a partnered post.