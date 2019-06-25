How are the banks and other institutions helping the MSME grow?



Connect with potential clients in India and overseas and network with their peers



A marketplace for financing and banking services



Provide all business services required by the SMEs like HR, training, legal, compliance and so on.





Credit rating agencies provide cluster analysis that can be used by the lending institutions along with credit rating reports for assessment of the SME



Credit rating lays more emphasis on qualitative info of the SMES for rating them. This includes capability of the management to execute business plan, vision of the business , technology architecture, strengths of board members, feed back from suppliers and customers, governance including ability of promoters to bring in capital as and when required



By giving credit rating, these agencies indirectly draw lenders to the MSMEs. Rating gives transparency and the opportunity for the promoters to benchmark themselves in the industry





Helps in securing better credit rating



Better access to formal source of funding with a rating approach



Banks prefer MSMEs that are listed with a credit rating rather than a new comer with no history



It is positive trend as it elevates the position of the business in the eyes of the customers, suppliers and the lenders



The way ahead for MSMEs

The MSMEs have done well for themselves so far but to continue this journey they should invest innovate and integrate. They should invest in manpower and technology solutions, innovate by upgrading the product mix, change delivery platform, service level improvements, look for new markets and integrate with the global value chain.

