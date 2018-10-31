Honouring India’s robust financial sector

India’s strong economy continues to lead global growth. The Indian economy grew 8.2% in the first quarter of the current financial year and is expected to grow at a healthy 7.3% in FY 2018, and as per Asian Development Bank’s report (ADB), India is witnessing improved demand and a steady revival, thereby, maintaining its strength and marching confidently into a new world.

Supporting the robust growth is also India’s financial services sector that is growing stronger with each passing year.

The asset management industry in India is among the fastest growing in the world. In June 2018, corporate investors AUM stood at USD 149.81 billion.

Creating a powerhouse at par with global standards with a rock solid base is no mean feat and is mostly thanks to sound fiscal policies and financial structures. And, Moneycontrol has decided to honour the companies, the people and the leaders behind creating this robust financial services sector that has kept the country on its feet even at the worst of times.

The Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards will felicitate these pole bearers of financial services that have many-a-time set global best standards, forcing the biggest and the strongest around the world to sit up and take note of India.

“Strong policies and reforms make Indian economy a bright spot on the global canvas. The momentum brought about by the country's financial services sector shouldn't go unnoticed. As a pioneer in digital financial news and a close watcher of the financial services industry, Moneycontrol wants to honour the change-makers and Wealth Creator Awards is testament to their hard work and steely grit,” said Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol.

They will be awarded across 12 categories—Best Bank of the Year, Best Broking Firm of the Year; Large Cap Fund of the Year; Mid Cap Fund of the Year; Most Promising Debut in the Big League; NBFC Wealth Creator of the Year; Best Insurance Firm of the Year-Life Insurance; Best Insurance Firm of the Year-General Insurance; Financial Services Person of the Year; Best Asset Management Fund of the Year; Fintech Personality of the Year; and Social Impact Creator of the Year.

A jury round was held recently in Mumbai where the illustrious jurors selected finalists. The nominations were decided during a three-phased selection process, which involved our internal team. We thank KPMG (Registered)- Process Advisors and Evaluators for this award for their support.

The final winners will be announced in a mammoth celebration on November 16, 2018 in Mumbai.