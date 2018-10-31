App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:18 AM IST

Honouring India’s robust financial sector

Creating a powerhouse at par with global standards with a rock solid base is no mean feat and is mostly thanks to sound fiscal policies and financial structures.

Whatsapp

India’s strong economy continues to lead global growth. The Indian economy grew 8.2% in the first quarter of the current financial year and is expected to grow at a healthy 7.3% in FY 2018, and as per Asian Development Bank’s report (ADB), India is witnessing improved demand and a steady revival, thereby, maintaining its strength and marching confidently into a new world.

Supporting the robust growth is also India’s financial services sector that is growing stronger with each passing year.

The asset management industry in India is among the fastest growing in the world. In June 2018, corporate investors AUM stood at USD 149.81 billion.

Creating a powerhouse at par with global standards with a rock solid base is no mean feat and is mostly thanks to sound fiscal policies and financial structures. And, Moneycontrol has decided to honour the companies, the people and the leaders behind creating this robust financial services sector that has kept the country on its feet even at the worst of times.

related news

The Moneycontrol Wealth Creator Awards will felicitate these pole bearers of financial services that have many-a-time set global best standards, forcing the biggest and the strongest around the world to sit up and take note of India.

“Strong policies and reforms make Indian economy a bright spot on the global canvas. The momentum brought about by the country's financial services sector shouldn't go unnoticed. As a pioneer in digital financial news and a close watcher of the financial services industry, Moneycontrol wants to honour the change-makers and Wealth Creator Awards is testament to their hard work and steely grit,” said Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol.

They will be awarded across 12 categories—Best Bank of the Year, Best Broking Firm of the Year; Large Cap Fund of the Year; Mid Cap Fund of the Year; Most Promising Debut in the Big League; NBFC Wealth Creator of the Year; Best Insurance Firm of the Year-Life Insurance; Best Insurance Firm of the Year-General Insurance; Financial Services Person of the Year; Best Asset Management Fund of the Year; Fintech Personality of the Year; and Social Impact Creator of the Year.

A jury round was held recently in Mumbai where the illustrious jurors selected finalists. The nominations were decided during a three-phased selection process, which involved our internal team. We thank KPMG (Registered)- Process Advisors and Evaluators for this award for their support.

The final winners will be announced in a mammoth celebration on November 16, 2018 in Mumbai.

 
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 11:16 am

tags #Features #WCA #WealthCreatorAwards

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.