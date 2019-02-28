Hero Campus Challenge: Nurturing the best of innovative minds

Hero Campus Challenge, which is widely known as ‘HCC’, is Hero MotoCorp’s flagship Campus Engagement Contest, and in this contest India’s best college brains lock horns to find innovative solutions to real world Business and Technology challenges.

The company organizes the Hero Campus Challenge (HCC) every year since 2015, and Season 4 was a roaring success.

HCC Season 4 has created a record participation of above 26 thousand students from MBA & Engineering colleges across India. HCC Season 4 witnessed high participation of students from India’s premium colleges such as IITs, IIMs, NITIE, NITs etc.

There were many amazing and innovative ideas presented by the Top Ten HCC Finalist teams, who reached Grand Finale after qualifying THREE knock-out rounds, viz. ‘Online Quiz’, ‘Idea Video-byte’, ‘Live presentation through Video Conferencing’.

Just before the Grand Finale, these Top ten teams accomplished Two weeks of Mentorship by selective subject matter experts from Hero MotoCorp . These Top ten teams also visited the state of art facilities of Hero MotoCorp, viz CIT Jaipur (Hero MotoCorp R&D centre), HMCL Garden Factory and Global Parts Centre at Neemrana Rajasthan. These pre-finale learning sessions were organized towards holistic industrial exposure to the finalist teams before the HCC Grand Finale.

On 7th Feb 2019, HCC Season 4 Grand Finale was kick started by Mr. Vijay Sethi-Chief Information Officer, Head Corporate Social Responsibility and the Chief Human Resources Officer of Hero MotoCorp.

Mr. Vijay Sethi, along with leadership and jury members, were extremely impressed with the ideas presented by the top ten teams and they made an on the spot decision of offering Pre Placement Interviews (PPIs) to all the members of top ten Finalist teams.

The leadership team members who graced the HCC Season 4 Finale: namely Mr Rakesh Vasisht- Head CEO Office, Ms Neerja Sharma- Company Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Head - Legal, Mr Malo Le Masson- Head Global Product Planning and Mr. Ashok Bhasin- Head Digitization, found the competition extremely valuable and worthy.

The jury panel of HCC Season 4 finale was comprised of a unique mix of Corporate & Academia Experts: namely Professor Dr. Niladri Chatterjee from IIT Delhi, Professor Dr. Smriti Srivastava from NSUT, Professor Dr. Harsh V. Verma from FMS, Delhi University and Professor Dr. Vikas Rastogi from DTU, Delhi.

In the B-School category, Team Falconz from IIM-Raipur won HCC Season 4, and Team Wizards from MDI-Gurugram stood as runners-up for HCC Season 4.

In the engineering college category, Team Avishkar from BIT-Durg won HCC Season 4 and Team Young Innovators from NIT-Raipur were the runners-up for HCC Season 4.

The winning teams received the prestigious HCC Winner Trophy and a prize money of Rs two lakh (INR 200,000). The runners-up teams received HCC Runner-up Trophy and a prize money of Rs one lakh (INR 100,000).

Hero Campus Challenge is proving to be a game changer as it is nurturing and providing mentorship to young minds who are going to be the leaders of tomorrow. This season of HCC broke many records, and during the journey of HCC Season 4, we received an unprecedented views of close to 8 lakh (800,000) students.