Here’s how you can lead a financially secure life

Over the last few years, falling interest rates in fixed income instruments such as fixed deposits have become a cause of worry for long-term investors. Market volatility and the significant drop in interest rates have impacted financial planning of investors who had allocated funds for goals such as higher education of kids, buying a house, marriage, retirement etc.

Also, many experts expect the interest rates to fall further. At present, many banks are offering FDs between 3-5% rate which do not even beat inflation of 5.03% as of February 2021.

In this scenario, investors are looking for schemes that have guaranteed returns with taxation benefits. For those looking to generate wealth and have an element of life insurance, one of the solution is Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro which is a beneficial plan with guaranteed returns*(Conditions Apply) that gives you control of your finances and future. Here’s how:

Commit to big goals

The uncertainty over return on investments can give you sleepless nights. If you have several long-term goals, slight change in rate of interest can impact your planning. But, with the savings plan such as Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro you can fulfill your long-term goals without worrying about the falling interest rates. It is a non-linked, non-participating life insurance savings plan that helps in creating long-term income and gives life insurance cover throughout the policy term. In case of death of the policyholder, the company pays out several benefits as mentioned below, to the nominee. Thus, you can carry on with life goals without any hindrances.

Payout options

The plan comes with two options- Endowment and Income. Depending upon your needs, you can either take the lump sum amount at maturity with guaranteed addition to enhance savings, or opt for immediate or deferred income option. It is noteworthy, you get all the premium amount back at the end of payout period.(Terms and conditions apply)

Taxation benefits

Maturity proceeds or any sum received under such plans are tax-free as per applicable terms and conditions and as per extant taxation laws, which is an added attraction. Moreover, with plans such as Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro, you can enhance protection.



Life Insurance Coverage is available



Bharti AXA Life Insurance is the name of the Company and Bharti AXA Guaranteed Income Pro is only the name of the non-linked, individual, non-participating pure risk premium life insurance plan and does not in any way represent or indicate the quality of the policy or its future prospects.



This is not a sales brochure, for more details on risk factors, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.



Tax benefi­ts are as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, and are subject to any amendments made thereto from time to time



Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Limited Regd. Address: Unit No. 1904, 19th Floor, Parinee Crescenzo, 'G' Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, BKC Road, Near MCA Club, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra. IRDA Reg. No. 130 dated 14/07/2006 [Life Insurance Business] CIN - U66010MH2005PLC157108; UIN: 130N103V01; Advt: II-Apr-2021-2808

Website: www.bharti-axalife.com | Toll Free no.: 1800 102 4444

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITOUS/FRAUDULENT OFFERS!

IRDAI is not involved in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

This is a partnered post