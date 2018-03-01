App
Feb 28, 2018 01:25 PM IST

Here’s how you can get your lost Aadhaar card back

The following article is an initiative of NSE and is intended to create awareness among the readers.


Losing or misplacing documents is every individual’s fear as sometimes the process of re-making documents is time taking and cumbersome.

Documents such as PAN card, driving licence, voter’s identity card, Aadhaar card, passport, etc. are important to have as they are required many times for various purposes.

But, in case you have misplaced or lost your Aadhaar card, you don’t have to panic as getting another one is quite simple.

Here’s how you can get a new one without any hassle

  1. Mobile number/e-mail address: It is important to give correct mobile number and e-mail address at the time of Aadhaar card registration as you will get an One Time Password (OTP) on either of the two in order to retrieve your lost Aadhaar card.

  2. Log in: Visit uidai.gov.in and here’s how you can download the duplicate copy of your Aadhaar card. Click on ‘Aadhaar Online Services’, select ‘Retrieve Lost UID/EID’ and follow the steps.

  3. OTP: To get an OTP number, it is important to give the correct mobile number and e-mail address, as mentioned above.

  4. Conformation: Fill in the OTP in the given box on the website and you will receive your Aadhaar number on e-mail or mobile number.

  5. Download: Click on ‘Download Aadhaar’ and enter your Aadhaar number and other details such as pin code and house address. You will receive another OTP for downloading the Aadhaar card. The pdf file is password protected and follow the instructions mentioned in the website to access it.

Aadhaar card has become an essential document to access a host of services. Thus, it is important to have one.

