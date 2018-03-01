Here’s how you can check PF balance instantly

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) amount has been a mystery for most of the employees. Earlier, employees had to wait for their employer to share the PF statement at the end of every year. However, the procedure has changed drastically.

Now, you can check your PF balance anytime within 10 minutes. The steps for checking the amount has been simplified and made hassle-free.

No, you don’t have to fill any forms or visit EPF office. You can stay updated and check the balance amount from time to time in order to plan your finances. After all, PF remains an integral part of employees’ income and some also take loans against the PF.



Things required: Before checking your PF balance, make sure your employer has activated the Universal Account Number (UAN), which is enrolled under the EPF. The UAN doesn’t change as you switch jobs.

Log on: Once the UAN is activated, log on to EPFO member portal and to Our Services>for employees.

Member passbook: Click on Services under For Employees and go to Member Passbook.

Log in: You will have to enter your UAN and password. You will be able to check the balance

Through SMS: For receiving the balance via SMS, make sure the UAN is activated. The UAN has to be integrated with bank account, Aadhaar or PAN.

SMS: Send the SMS ‘EPFO UAN ENG’ and you will get the PF balance.

Missed call: You can check the PF balanced through missed call as well. Once again, your UAN must be registered and KYC compliant. Give a missed call to 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number and you will receive an SMS with your PF details.



Checking PF balance has been made hassle-free and you can also download the EPFO app to check the details.