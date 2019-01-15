App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Here’s how these entrepreneurs are giving business lessons

Th following article is an initiative of Herringbone & Sui and is intended to create awareness among readers

Every entrepreneur looks for motivation and inspiration around them to scale-up businesses, provide greater solutions to their clients and give them something extraordinary.

Business owners also read about other entrepreneurs and their journeys to learn from experiences and mistakes.

Moneycontrol spoke with two such entrepreneurs who are inspiring others with their niche offerings, product innovation and a lot more.

Kabir Mehra and Samarth Hegde, co-founders of Herringbone & Sui, a bespoke luxury menswear brand, spoke about their journeys, how they zeroed on the name, what all goes behind making a brand popular, and how they make sure to offer a grandeur experience to their clients.

From sourcing the right material, innovation to client satisfaction, Kabir and Samarth tell all about their brand.

Watch the exclusive interview here.

 

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Features #Herringbone & Sui

