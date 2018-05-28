Here’s how edge computing can help businesses scale-up

Technology is, fundamentally, changing how businesses are conducted. Companies are aggressively looking at driving up revenues and edging out competition by offering exceptional services to clients by leveraging several digital tools.

Businesses are investing in new software, updating IT infrastructure, and keeping a close tab on tech advancements to use them to the optimum. They are moving towards new computing models to gain deeper and quick actionable insights to cater to customers.

So far, companies have been relying on cloud computing for all their needs. However, to interact with data in a swift manner, they need an extension to cloud computing, which is capable of delivering results in the connected world.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices are generating vast volumes of data and as per IDC, approximately 80 billion devices will be connected to the internet by 2025.

In this backdrop, cloud-based systems cannot handle the massive rush of data, which gives way to-edge computing.

Edge computing plays a pivotal role as it brings computing power, control, storage and applications closer to end users. It relies on a distributed network and makes devices easier to operate, without any latency.

With IoT devices gathering data at a lightning speed from smartphones, smart homes, chatbots, etc., edge computing can process the information and deliver results better than the cloud.

This can help various businesses in scaling up and generating revenues as in the modern-day world, clients are looking for faster response time and dependable providers.



Cost: Edge computing minimizes capital outlay and operating expenses. Companies can opt for services that they want to run on edge and reduce the IoT solution costs.

Dependable: Edge computing can earn you a reputation in the industry. It makes smart devices perform without any lag, which is an ideal requirement for any business, especially manufacturing.

Latency: Speaking of lag, edge computing reduces data latency and trips between networks and devices. It helps in averting accidents on sites and gauges issues before they become a major problem. This can, surely, save you cost, inventory and even lives.

Security: Edge computing protects sensitive data and helps organisations have greater monitoring systems.



Here’s how businesses can scale up by bringing edge computing to their foldEdge computing can save costs and increase revenues. It helps in strengthening customer trust and building the client base.