Here’s how driving a new Maruti Suzuki every month has become surprisingly easy

Pranav Singhal, a professional photographer, was relocating to Chennai for a few months on a work assignment, which required extensive travel within and around the city. For his travelling needs, he was not willing to hire a cab as it would’ve led to an enormous cost. Singhal found a solution.

He discovered a car subscription model where he could own a car of his choice for a few months without any hassles. Moreover, the subscription was affordable and fit his requirements.

Singhal is not alone. Many individuals are getting attracted to the car subscription model. As per a report by Deloitte on ‘2021 Global Automotive Consumer Study’, 69% of Indians are interested in a subscription and are more willing to pay for the same when compared with people in Japan, Germany and the US.

The reason? The car subscription model allows driving enthusiasts to access different models of the same brand. It also gives them flexibility in deciding the tenure coupled with the convenience of owning a car without any actual “ownership”. With this model, they don’t have to commit to insurance, maintenance, and much more.

Additionally, the subscribers can take the service at the touch of a button and upgrade to newer models without any disruption. Owing to several benefits, the service is garnering a lot of attention and Indians are increasingly looking to avail them.

Maruti Suzuki took cognizance of the changing mindset and consumer demand, and launched a robust service- Maruti Suzuki Subscribe- to help its consumers with a variety of options.

With Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, aspirants can choose their preferred car, select flexible tenure and drive away after paying an affordable monthly fee that includes maintenance and insurance costs. They have freedom to choose from multiple kilometre options with no down payment as the monthly cost includes it all, with no hidden cost.

This comes as a good news for individuals who wish to drive brand new ARENA and a premium range of NEXA cars. They just have to visit the nearest Maruti Suzuki ARENA or NEXA dealer, choose a car, tenure, submit documents, and pay.

To make the subscription journey smooth, the automaker has partnered with leading subscription companies such as ORIX, Myles, and ALD Automotive for an enriching experience.

It is noteworthy Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme is a perfect fit in the present COVID-19 times. With this model, people can drive their vehicle without any fear.

Customer-centricity has always been the core principle of Maruti Suzuki while launching new products and services. With the Subscribe model, the OEM truly made owning a car surprisingly easy.