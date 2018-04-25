App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Apr 25, 2018 06:27 PM IST

Here’s a complete list of winners at CNBC-TV18’s Indian Business Leaders Awards

The following Article is an initiative by CNBC TV-18 and it is intended to create awareness among readers.

Outstanding leaders, high achievers and innovative young turks converged at the biggest event held to felicitate true visionaries of the corporate world in India.

CNBC-TV18’s annual ‘India Business Leader Awards’ (IBLA), held in New Delhi, honoured those personalities who brought equitable economic growth along with making socially conscious decisions.

The 13th edition of the awards was based on the theme of ‘Leaders of Change’, highlighting efforts of stalwarts who believe in creating equitable and profitable businesses with a laser sharp focus on specialization, innovation and differentiation.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of chronicling entrepreneurial India’s growth and evolution. For more than a decade, The India Business Leaders Awards has emerged as a destination to celebrate ideas & entrepreneurship.”

related news

The awards were presented by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, government of India and Hasmukh Adhia, Finance Secretary.

The Outstanding Company of the Year Award went to Motherson Sumi; while Kumar Mangalam Birla was named the outstanding business leader of the year.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

_MG_6373

Brand-of-the-year-MOSL

CNBC-Asia's-India-Business-Leader-of-the-year-2

CNBC-Asia's-India-Corporate-Social-Responsibility

CNBC-Asia's-India-Disruptor-of-the-year

Emerging-Disruptor

India-Blind-Cricket-Team

Lifetime-Achievement-

Most-promising-company-of-the-year

Outstanding-Business-Leader-of-the-YEar

Outstanding-Company-of-the-year-1

Ranveer-Sigh-1

State-of-the-YEar-

SUN_0451

The-Disruptors

Young-Turk-startup-of--the-year

tags #Features

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.