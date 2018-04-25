Here’s a complete list of winners at CNBC-TV18’s Indian Business Leaders Awards

Outstanding leaders, high achievers and innovative young turks converged at the biggest event held to felicitate true visionaries of the corporate world in India.

CNBC-TV18’s annual ‘India Business Leader Awards’ (IBLA), held in New Delhi, honoured those personalities who brought equitable economic growth along with making socially conscious decisions.

The 13th edition of the awards was based on the theme of ‘Leaders of Change’, highlighting efforts of stalwarts who believe in creating equitable and profitable businesses with a laser sharp focus on specialization, innovation and differentiation.

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, “CNBC-TV18 has been at the forefront of chronicling entrepreneurial India’s growth and evolution. For more than a decade, The India Business Leaders Awards has emerged as a destination to celebrate ideas & entrepreneurship.”

The awards were presented by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, government of India and Hasmukh Adhia, Finance Secretary.

The Outstanding Company of the Year Award went to Motherson Sumi; while Kumar Mangalam Birla was named the outstanding business leader of the year.

Here’s the complete list of winners: