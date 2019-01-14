Here are 5 strategies that will grow your brand, its recall value

In a bid to run a successful business and stand out from the crowded marketplace, you’ll have to build your brand up against competition by coming up with something different, valuable, consistent and more tangible.

With right brand strategies you can drive up your brand awareness, add value to customer experience and deliver what’s promised. Big players such as Samsonite have been nailing the game and have numerous lessons to impart to those who look for inspiration.

If you want to know how to grow your brand and are looking for a start, here are five strategies that will help you to raise brand popularity

1. Know your customer: You must’ve build a decent customer base, but are you catering to their ever-evolving needs? To grow your brand, you have to identify what your customer is looking at and solve their minute issues as well. For instance, if your customer belongs to the elite class, you have to keep in mind the design and flexibility of the brand. The Samsonite Silhouette luggage series took this into consideration and developed their products that took ease of use for today’s road warrior. They designed wheels with deluxe cushioning and soft rubber seals.

2. Innovation: Having said that, innovation can help you cater to your customers better. With different technologies, you can innovate your product and services. Samsonite, as an example of a brand being innovative, has been at the top of the game as they’ve been innovating since last 108 years, handling their existing customers with aplomb and even attracting the new ones.

3. Social media: Social media is the biggest asset in today’s world. Thoughtful engagement can produce positive outcomes for your brand. In a bid to build a brand and its recall value, celebrate your victories on social media and let people know about your achievements. Use good judgement while sharing stories on social media. You can create interesting videos and ads like Samsonite and weave your story in an attractive manner.

4. Make sure the purchase is worthwhile: You have to provide value to the customers and make them feel their purchase is worth their money. Explore ways to add value to customer experience and how you can stand out. Minor details and changes can also help in creating big impact. Also, the more value you add, the word spreads. The Cosmolite series of Samsonite made the purchase journey of their customer easy. They made hard case bags lightweight, durable, sturdy and easy to manoeuvre.

5. What’s your brand voice? In order to make your brand memorable and recognisable, you have to develop a brand voice. It should resemble the voice of your target audience and resonate with them. You should be able to deliver complex ideas into easy language that amplifies your brand. Samsonite’s new ‘Innovatively Yours’ campaign will help you understand better as its new campaign has shown how it innovated and has now come up with ‘easy-brake system’ in their Polygon series.

You can make sure a solid customer base by building unwavering trust and delivering on what you preach.