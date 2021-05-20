‘Health, family and friends first, career later’: BLive's Sandeep Mukherjee shares his motto for life after Covid

Sandeep Mukherjee, co-founder and COO of BLive - the official EV partner of Goa Tourism.

When Sandeep Mukherjee wants some susegad, he will not go to Goa but leave it.

The destination that is a getaway for others is work for Mukherjee and Samarth Kholkar, founders of the Goa-based e-bike travel and tourism venture BLive. The company raised $1 million in a pre-series A round this March. Launched in 2018, BLive is also Goa’s official EV partner.

So when Covid becomes a toothless bat and Mukherjee needs a break, he will head to Kullu and Manali.

A chat with the food- and comedy-loving Mukherjee on everything he will throw himself at in a post-Covid world:

If Covid went away or became manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

I would like to visit Kullu and Manali to enjoy the hills. It’s been an overdose of beach life living in Goa.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

The Burger Factory, so that I can indulge in an extra-large burger. The lockdown has been very demanding, restricting me to only home-cooked food. End of lockdown will call for a culinary celebration.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Meghan Markle. I would use my deductive reasoning abilities and get to the bottom of the allegations levelled against the British royal family.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

I would like to attend a stand-up act by Amy Schumer. She is one of the most entertaining comics in the world and has also been missing from public eye due to her pregnancy.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I would like to go for a group trek with the BLive summer interns and enjoy the hill sides especially with the monsoon season setting in. The hills turn lush green and are teeming with life during the monsoons.

What new skill would you like to learn?

The science behind trading in cryptocurrencies, as that’s the future of money.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid free world.

‘We Are the World’.

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

I would like to spend less time on WhatsApp and stay more in touch with my friends and family whom I might have neglected due to work. The pandemic has taught us to have the right priorities in life.

What new invention/gadget would you like to see that would help us deal with future pandemics?

One crisis in the pandemic was the lack of access to correct information. There was a barrage of misinformation led by social media sites and messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

I would like to invent a gadget or platform which will provide authentic information to people.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Health, family and friends first, career/money later.