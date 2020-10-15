Gurugram B-school’s 1st batch has students from McKinsey, Goldman Sachs & IITs

Masters’ Union School of Business, the tech-focused B-school where classes are led by leading CEOs, CXOs, top academicians, and Members’ of the Parliament, recently announced the composition and profile of its first batch which includes a diverse mix of lawyers, chartered accountants, entrepreneurs, social workers, artists, and engineers. With an average age of around 26, the batch represents some of the finest global corporates and top Indian educational institutions including the IITs, SRCC, LSR, BITS, and Ashoka among others.

While 46% of the PGP-TBM batch has done their graduation in engineering, 54% of the batch comes from non-technical disciplines such as management, arts, commerce, and hospitality. Over 95% of the batch consists of working professionals, out of which 82% have 1-5 years of work experience, while the rest have up to 18 years of working experience. They come from varied backgrounds such as IT, BFSI, consulting, family business, and healthcare services. The average last drawn package of these professionals was Rs. 10.5 LPA, drawn from companies like Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, KPMG, EY, Zomato, Myntra, Taj Hotels, Amazon, and Mu Sigma.

The batch will benefit from the experiences of Masters like Arun Maira (Former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group), Mukund Rajan (Former MD, Tata Teleservices Limited, Karthik Ramanna (Director, University of Oxford), Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Chief Economist, RBI), Tathagata Dasgupta (Chief Data Scientist, Viacom) and Bhaskar Chakravorti (Former Professor, Harvard Business School, and Former Partner, McKinsey & Company). The admission process of Masters’ Union was based on an exhaustive application, followed by a detailed corporate style interview process and case evaluation.

Masters’ Union has set up India’s largest student-managed investment fund of Rs. 5 crores to help students learn to invest in startups and capital markets. Its curriculum will have a sharp focus on technology and experiential learning. Several of its courses will have consulting assignments attached with them to ensure students get a flavor of corporate life. Bootcamp-style tech courses in e-commerce, AI, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and SaaS will be conducted to get students ready for the digital economy.

Pratham Mittal, Project Director, Masters’ Union said, “One of the goals that we had set for our foundation batch was to onboard students from diverse backgrounds, with interesting life stories. While academic brilliance is a given at this level, we were looking for candidates who have gone beyond the norm in search of something interesting, have an appetite for the extraordinary, and are looking to do something path-breaking in their careers. We are lucky to have been able to onboard 60 such learners. They will now benefit from the diverse expertise of our exceptional Masters, all of whom are leaders in their respective fields and institutions by themselves.”

This is a partnered post.