English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Greenpanel, geared up for limitless growth

CNBC-TV18’s Megha Vishwanath in conversation with Vishwanathan Venkatramani, the CFO of Greenpanel

March 31, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST

India’s largest wood panel manufacturer, Greenpanel has built its brand by consistently focusing on sustainable practices and producing environment-friendly products. While 2020 brought about many roadblocks in its wake, the company stood strong and continued production in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities fueling its growth.

Creators of world-class MDF, Plywood, Veneers, Flooring and Doors, Greenpanel also has a keen focus on new-age innovations driven by technology.

In this special episode, CNBC-TV18’s Megha Vishwanath in conversation with Vishwanathan Venkatramani, the CFO of Greenpanel—who has been with the company for over 25 years—unearths Greenpanel's futuristic vision, the challenges they battled in 2020, their expansion plans and monetising efforts to build a robust future.

This is a partnered post
TAGS: #Features
first published: Mar 31, 2021 09:33 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.