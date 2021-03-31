Greenpanel, geared up for limitless growth

India’s largest wood panel manufacturer, Greenpanel has built its brand by consistently focusing on sustainable practices and producing environment-friendly products. While 2020 brought about many roadblocks in its wake, the company stood strong and continued production in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities fueling its growth.

Creators of world-class MDF, Plywood, Veneers, Flooring and Doors, Greenpanel also has a keen focus on new-age innovations driven by technology.

In this special episode, CNBC-TV18’s Megha Vishwanath in conversation with Vishwanathan Venkatramani, the CFO of Greenpanel—who has been with the company for over 25 years—unearths Greenpanel's futuristic vision, the challenges they battled in 2020, their expansion plans and monetising efforts to build a robust future.