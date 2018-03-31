App
Mar 30, 2018 10:02 PM IST

Global Natural Resources Conclave 2018. What’s Next?

The following article is an initiative of Vedanta & Network 18 and is intended to create awareness among the users.

Natural resources are at the heart of any country’s economic progress. India is well positioned for a major economic lift-off and the coming months and years will see it produce and consume natural resources at a scale not seen in the past. So it is imperative that as a nation, India thinks deeply and strategically on its overall approach to natural resources.

‘Global Natural Resources Conclave’, a platform that aims to create awareness and spell out the ground realities, in terms of issues, opportunities and drawing the natural resources dividend.

The Conclave will see proactive collaboration from industry leaders as well as the most influential Indian and global names in the natural resources space spanning all sub-sectors including oil & natural gas, mining & minerals, power, metals - aluminium, copper and zinc, etc.

This initiative will seek to position India as a formidable global player in the natural resources landscape. It will, therefore, enable an opportunity for global business to partake of the untapped opportunity in India.

Lending support to the Conclave will be leading domain experts, country partners and global think tanks active in the space. These include The Energy and Resources Institute, World Economic Forum & World Business Council for Sustainable Development, International Council on Mining and Metals, Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry, among others. The two-day Conclave will also build scale and gravitas through collaboration with Canada that will share ‘Country Perspective’ at the Conclave.

