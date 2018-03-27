Global Logistics Excellence Awards:Celebrating excellence in logistics & supply chain

The logistics and supply chain sector plays a crucial role in a nation’s growth story.

In India the sector has made immense strides in recent times with the introduction of goods and services tax (GST), relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations and increased technology adoption.

This sector which provides employment to more than 22 million people is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12.17 percent by 2020.

With a view to discuss and debate on the current and future prospects of the logistics and supply chain industry, the global logistics show was initiated.