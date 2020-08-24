Give your clothes germ-free wash with LG Steam Technology

Whenever one talks about dirty clothes there are a lot of things that are worrisome - be it that stubborn stain, that will probably never get removed or those nasty detergent marks on clothes that make you go all itchy. The home electronics giant has come up with a solution to all your washing problems with steam technology that they have used in unique range of new washing machines.

LG washing machines comes with a Heater that increases the temperature of the water. Warm water can dissolve detergent more easily to get you a better and more efficient washing performance. The LG Steam™ Technology helps was clothes hygienically and removes 99.9*% of Germs and Allergens.

Here’s now this new Steam Technology is a true blessing

It is the best way to deep clean your baby’s clothes and keep them safe. The LG Steam™ Technology helps washing clothes hygienically and removes 99.9*% Germs and Allergens.

LG fully automatic Washing Machine has advance 6 Motion Direct Drive technology that moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean and resulting in better wash performance and durability. To top it up the direct-drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty.

This feature employs the power of Steam for deeper cleaning, removing wrinkles and odors from delicate clothes in just 20** minutes!

It is skin friendly. It uses pure and natural steam instead of chemical fabric softeners to soften your clothes. You can even see the difference in the fabric texture after softening with steam.

Other features of LG Washing Machines

• LG ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi – This feature makes doing laundry super easy! You can do it from anywhere at any time, with the help of the download cycle, up to 20 wash programs can be scheduled.• Smart Diagnosis™ System - With the help of the system of Smart Diagnosis™, you can save your time and with just a phone call, you can troubleshoot a problem.• Full Touch Control Panel – An elegant design with a full touch control panel for maximum visibility.• Advanced Design - LG’s sleek glass porthole design with wide-opening doors, makes the task of loading and unloading super easy.• 6 Motion Technology - The 6 Motion technology moves the wash drum inmultiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean

• TurboWash™ Technology - LG’s revolutionary TurboWash™ technology offers the fastest cycle times in the washing machine industry. It saves 20 minutes on every wash cycle.

With such amazing features, it is time for you to explore LG’s wide range of washing machines that offer twice the performance in half the space. Know more about the category here.

(*Tested by External agency and BAF (British allergy foundation) under defined testing conditions)(**Basis internal test report, under defined testing conditions,)(***Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.)

(***Basis internal test report, under defined testing conditions,)

This is a sponsored post.