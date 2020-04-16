Get growth of equity, stability of debt with SBI Equity Hybrid Fund

Volatile markets as a result of the Yes Bank debacle and Coronavirus outbreak have created a panic-like situation among equity investors. The recent lower circuit prompted many stock market investors, especially those with moderate to low-risk appetite, to liquidate their stocks, leading to massive erosion.

This kind of reaction does cost a lot as it derails investors from their financial plans, almost bringing them back to square one. Investors who had maximum allocation in shares are now looking at various ways to minimise the impact of the stock market.

This is why asset allocation plays a major role, say experts. As always advised by financial experts, a balanced portfolio, with a mix of equities, mutual funds and traditional investment tools, set as per the risk appetite cushions you from the impact of the gyrating markets.

In the current scenario, taking refuge in aggressive hybrid mutual funds such as SBI Equity Hybrid Fund can be a good option as it gives you the growth of equity and stability of debt funds.

Growth and stability

Through the SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, investors get exposure to both equity and debt that helps in diversification and reduces the overall risk of the portfolio, where equity portion is invested in a bottom-up approach consisting of a diversified portfolio of large, mid and small caps; and the debt portion comprises a mix of government debt, corporate debt and money-market instruments, based on interest rate view, inflation and credit risk.

Moreover, due to a mix of allocation between debt and money market portion, the hybrid fund has outperformed the category in last two years.

Performance

The SBI Equity Hybrid Fund, which has allocation in Government in India, financial services, sovereign bonds, pharma, etc., has given compounded annualised growth rate performance of 15.41% since its inception and 14.47% in one year. Meanwhile, the scheme benchmark-CRISIL Hybrid 35+65- Aggressive Index-has given a return of 12.64% in five years.

Who can invest

If you are looking to fulfil your short to long term goals such as holidaying, buying a house or retirement, you can invest in this fund. Also, if you are in 30s and 40s and don’t want to get into complexity of investing in equities and tracking the stock market daily, you can invest in the SBI Equity Hybrid Fund as it is diversified, managed by seasoned financial advisors, transparent to track and quite easy to understand.

How to invest

You can invest in the SBI Equity Hybrid Fund on its website , and mobile app invesTap through SIPs. Also, the fund comes with a SWP (A) Facility- a special solution that investors can use to withdraw up to 2% of the fund value, if the fund does not declare the dividend in that quarter.

Thus, investors can invest with the SBI Mutual Fund and leverage the growth of equity and stabilise the portfolio with debt schemes.

