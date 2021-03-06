Gaslight or be gaslit

In the wide spectrum of domestic abuse, none so nebulous as gaslighting. This is when A writes the script and B is a bit actor. This is when A calls morning midnight and B meekly curls up to sleep.

For a while the gaslighter and the gaslit are a match made in heaven; yin and yang, Romeo and Juliet. Everything is hunky dory as long as hunky calls the shots and dory does as bid. The world can largely be divided – based on muscle, money and occasionally matrimony – into bullies and victims. Low self-esteem and insecurities, childhood abuse and dependency issues, marrying ‘up’ or ‘down’ can all culminate in stark couplings of brutal contrasts that remain invisible to everyone except the two involved.

The serpent in this Eden is one person’s sense of superiority, of entitlement. It could start small, with temper tantrums and homely gripes, of the picture not being nailed straight or the floor not being swept right or the curry being too salty. It tends to be dismissed as a case of OCD or a critiquing persona – one party turns supervisor while the other is staff. The patsy will apologise and promise to do better.

For the tyrant this is her/his narrative. In this story no wrong can be done by the storyteller, no aspersions cast on them. By the time the so-called ‘bumbler’ is alerted to facts, the relationship is cast in stone. To turn the tide would take superhuman strength and the victim is usually by now weak and worn out. They are no longer who they used to be, but have become a shadowy insubstantial nobody with no voice.

They survive but barely, suspicious of their own intuition and gut feeling. In the initial years when they had been warned subtly or strongly, they chose to cling to the partner. And now when they begin to faintly understand, it seems too late to get up and start again. Being subjected to emotional blackmail and outright lies relentlessly from the start, they just crave quiet, which won’t be on offer if they want to cut their losses and run. If the price of peace is to be an eternal idiot, so be it.

Gas Light, the 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton from which this peculiar but prevalent form of ill treatment got its name, depicts the cruelties by which one spouse manipulates the memories and sanity of the other. It is easier to get one’s own way when the other is established as mad, crazy, batty, nuts. This is done with systematic efficiency; dismantling another human being’s truths, wiping out their personal history, alienating them from their family and friends. The victim is further bewildered by the bully acting victim.

The rampant sympathy for Britain’s Prince Harry post-Megxit proves that onlookers have their own views. Just as promos of an upcoming Oprah Winfrey interview of Meghan Markle imply aggression from the palace, Meghan herself stands accused of just the same behaviour by former employees. Is pot calling the kettle black? Only the pot and kettle know.