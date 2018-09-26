From funding to right mentoring, LevelNXT is the next big thing for scaleups

India is the third largest startup base in the world, and as per a report by Nasscom, the country will see an addition of whopping 10,500 startups by 2020.

Even though the numbers look attractive, 90% of growth stage startups fail to rapidly scale due to lack of several essentials required uplift them. One of several reasons behind startups closing down is inadequate formal mentoring which could help entrepreneurs add value and get funding.

Addressing this very big concern, PwC India and FICCI, supported by CNBC-TV18, have come up with LevelNXT, a scaleup program, in which industry experts, venture capitalists, private equity players and legal service providers will guide entrepreneurs on scaling to the next level.

Through LevelNXT, scaleups will get market access through PwC’s and FICCI’s wide networks. The companies will be chosen based on a qualification criteria and will assessed on factors such as novelty, impact, growth potential and more. This can be an opportunity for emerging companies who look for right mentoring and ideas to scale-up when they’ve hit a brick wall.

LevelNXTwas launched in New Delhi on 17 September. The first road show kicked off in Bengaluru and will be followed by Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Chennai and Pune. To know more about the programme click here www.levelnext.in.

Applications to the programme are now open!