From bedridden to bonanza, what you can learn from the UK’s youngest billionaire and founder of Hopin - Johnny Boufarhat

Hopin founder Johnny Boufarhat in a December 2020 interview to 'CNBC' (screen grab).

According to The Sunday Times Richlist 2021, startup founder Johnny Boufarhat is the UK’s youngest self-made billionaire. His online conference-hosting platform, Hopin, is valued at over £5 billion.

Just six years ago, the only place Boufarhat could hop into was his bed. A lethal bug while touring South-East Asia had left him weak and almost bedridden for about a year.

Hopin is a little different from Zoom. For one, it makes it possible for even those participants who are not speaking on a call to interact in breakout zones.

When the pandemic started, conferences moved online. Hopin was in the right place at the right time, like Zoom. But the company deserves credit for being ready and capable when opportunity sneezed, even though it was only launched in 2019, with just six employees.

Since 2020, Hopin has hosted more than 80,000 events featuring organisations and companies like the United Nations, Nato, Slack and Unilever.

The irony is that a company that found its place during the pandemic had its roots in its founder’s poor health. In 2015, Boufarhat was travelling through South-East Asia when he picked up a bug that left him immuno-suppressed.

"It made me a different person," Boufarhat told the BBC. "I was unable to leave my home, I was vomiting, the fatigue was really, really bad. After more than a year of it, I was truly at my wit's end. I didn't feel I could continue living such an enclosed life."

Boufarhart was a mechanical engineer. He took on a few freelance jobs and networked to whatever extent was possible on YouTube and social media. But he missed a stronger sense of connection. So he ended up doing one of the sexiest things in the contemporary world. He coded. It was the first version of Hopin.

"There might be 1,000 people in a webinar, but it was still essentially just two people talking and you couldn't even see who else was watching with you," Boufarhat told the BBC about the limitations of existing video conferencing platforms.

Trying out different diets allowed Boufarhat to regain his health and launch his company.

"Looking back, the illness gave me a second life, it put me on a mission to make the world smaller," he said.

Boufarhat believes in remote working. He feels in-person workplace attendance will be important for socialising and team-building reasons, but not for efficiency. Hopin has no office. Boufarhat has no permanent home either. Instead, he moves from one rented property to another, in different parts of the world. While talking to the BBC, he was at an AirBnB in Barcelona.

"Being a fully-remote company allows us to do things that other companies haven't been able to do before,” Boufarhat said. "Ten years ago, you couldn't do this because the software wasn't good enough. It is not an ideological decision, remote working has just proven more efficient.”