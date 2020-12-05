Five Ways To Design A Work-From-Home Room For Rs 50,000

Representative image: Work from home

As more and more people are working from home, it has become necessary to create a formal workspace within the home itself. Currently, the latest trend is to design a minimalistic work-from-home office because it is simple, efficient, creates a good workflow while giving a formal look to space. Here are a few tips for designing a work-from-home office.

Adequate lighting

Bring in maximum natural light into your home office by placing the desk near a window. As work from home requires a lot of video calls and bad lighting often leaves shadows in your face and the background, the daylight helps. This will also help you enjoy the outdoor views, give the space a bright and airy look and make the home office seem bigger. A combination of overhead lighting and a table lamp will create a well-lit space that is conducive to working.

Choose Ergonomic Furniture

Desk

Buy an ergonomic chair which is adjustable, ensures good back support and comfort, while working long hours. Opt for an ergonomic table that is comfortable to use and can be adjusted according to the user’s height. The minimum width of a freestanding desk ranges between 48 and 72 inches, the depth of which ranges between 24 and 36 inches, and the height is around 30 inches. The minimum clearance between the desk and the back wall, file cabinets or bookshelf is between 33 and 36 inches so that one can freely move around and access the file cabinets. If you want to accommodate a couple of chairs across the desk, then the minimum clearance should be at least 48 inches on the opposite side of the desk.

Chairs

Chairs are available in a variety of designs, styles and sizes. Choose a chair that ensures smooth movement move and is easy to manoeuvre. You can adjust the chair’s height as per your height and comfort. If the home office is within a compact space, then opt for a chair that can be tucked within the desk, so that there is adequate circulation space.

File Cabinets and Built-in Shelves

The height of file cabinets or credenza is 30 inches, the width of a double-door file cabinet ranges between 30 to 36 inches, and the depth is between 15 to 16 inches. Consider sliding panels for the file cabinet, where each panel can go up to 21 to 24 inches. Note that the spacing between each shelf within the file cabinet ranges between 14 and 16 inches. Maximise the wall space and give a neat look to the home office by incorporating built-in wall shelves in materials such as glass or plywood. The depth of the built-in wall shelves ranges between 10 and 12 inches, and it can be used to hold books, file boxes and other office supplies.

Segregate your Home Office

Select a quiet area within your home as a change of scenario; any room other than the bedroom is advisable. A room is preferable with an abundance of natural light and away from daily circulation within the house. If the home office is not within an enclosed space, then demarcate it with partitions—you could choose a fabric divider, a tall console or even a curtain.

Opt for a Neutral Palette

Introduce a limited colour palette; an all-white space tends to look clean and neat. Consider wooden furniture for the home office, as it adds warmth and breaks the monotony of the neutral coloured walls. There should be minimum artworks and decorative accessories on the walls and shelves.

Add Accents

Who says that a minimalist home office should look bland and boring? Add a personal touch to the home office with accent features like a decorative pendant light, a rug or strategically placed artworks or photographs.

Add Greens

Potted plants improve indoor air quality and make the space come alive. It also adds colour to space.

Conceal the Wiring

The computer wires and cables should not be visible as they give a cluttered look to the home office. Conceal the wiring with an efficient cable management system under the desk or opt for wireless technology options for the computer peripherals like the printer, mouse and so on.