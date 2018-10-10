App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 03:58 PM IST

Find the incredible you.

The following article is an initiative of Ministry of Tourism and is intended to create awareness among readers

While the world is full of interchangeable visuals, itineraries and claims, India is a land full of variety and assortments of indulgences for everyone. From centuries old secrets embedded in myriad of monuments to impeccable landscapes and countless shrines, the serenity of the Ganges, the Great Himalayas, rare wildlife, exquisite beaches, enthralling adventure, vivid cultures, colourful festivals, multitude of cuisine and abundance of inexplicable experiences.

And these are more than mere experiences, these are transformative experiences. When you travel to see India, or even to ‘do India’, or to tick India off some imaginary bucket list, more than anything, you indulge in an enigmatic process.

Image (4) - Cuisine

During your travel to India, while you imbibe the inevitable tourism products at offer, you learn to look at the kaleidoscope called ‘life’ through a new perspective. No matter where you go, what you do, in India you experience things in such a way that when you go back, you are no longer the same person. A visit to India is just not a physical travel through the country, it is a journey that you take within yourself. And this journey gives birth to your most incredible version. Come to India, find the incredible you.

related news

 
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 03:58 pm

tags #Features #Incredible #India #Tourism #visit to India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.