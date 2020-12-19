MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

‘Fear is the only thing that stops you’

The inspirational story of furloughed London fashion professional and mom-of-two Tracey Curran, who started her own label during the pandemic.

Akshay Sawai
December 19, 2020 / 08:06 AM IST

Ideas and ambitions are bottled up inside many of us. They twist and gnaw within, but people still suffer through existing jobs for the sake of financial security. A 33-year-old Londoner named Tracey Curran, however, has shown the courage to take the startup plunge. Curran did it when she and her husband were furloughed at their respective jobs due to the pandemic that has ravaged economies like an angry Tyrannosaurus. She did it when her third child is on the way.

According to a report by the BBC, Curran was furloughed at her job at fashion e-commerce platform Asos. Despite a pay-cut and an uncertain future at the company, she found that she was working long hours.

"You'd go to bed with your head swimming with retail figures and projected sales," Curran told the BBC.

If she was going to be overworked at the cost of her health and family life, she might as well do it for her own company, Curran thought. In October, she took the bold step of launching her vintage-inspired label, Sunday Archives.

“I've realised that fear is the only thing that stops you, I can't go to my grave knowing I didn't give it a try," Curran said. It is a sentiment many would identify with.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Curran expects to have her first collection ready by February. But what about survival till then? So, as her own business waits to get off the ground, Curran is working twice as hard. She has taken on two jobs - a zero-hours role at an Amazon logistics centre and then a gig with food delivery company Deliveroo.

“I'm mad, right? I know me and my family are suffering for this now, but I can see the end goal," Curran said. With time, she believes she will juggle family and work-life with more ease.

"It's been the most beautiful year for me, growing as a person," Curran says. She may not be a big name yet, but not every inspirational story has to involve the rich and famous. Curran, it can safely be presumed, has already done enough to motivate many.
Akshay Sawai
TAGS: #Covid-19 #entrepreneurship #startups #weekend reads
first published: Dec 19, 2020 08:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.