Facebook Zero Friction Report: Mobile is likely to influence nearly $327 bn sales in financial sector

The Indian financial sector has transformed drastically following strong measures, increased diversification, innovation and digital technologies. The retail sector has also become stronger and larger than ever before. The numbers look attractive as the retail credit outstanding is expected to touch $725 billion by 2022, and the insurance industry is poised to touch $160 billion by 2022.

Meanwhile, the credit card transaction market is also expected to touch $143 billion by 2022.

The robust growth can be attributed to digital adoption by companies. However, they have acknowledge that purchasing financial products involves great focus and any inconvenience while buying the product can make customers abandon their purchase journey, causing friction.

As per an in-depth report commissioned by Facebook, authored by KPMG and Nielsen, titled- ‘Eliminating Friction in Financial Services Path to Purchase’, it can occur across three main stages-- awareness, consideration and intent.

The report which covers credit cards, insurance and loans categories highlights that any hindrance in digital experience can irk customers. From filling an online form, waiting for customer care, watching informative videos to switching tabs, extra efforts at any stage can affect business and customer base.

In order to net billions in sales and expand customer base, brands in credit cards, insurance and loans categories have to remove hurdles across the three purchase stages and provide a seamless experience. Here’s how the numbers look:

Credit cards

As per the ‘Eliminating Friction in Financial Services Path to Purchase’ report, around 29% of consumers drop out due to friction in the credit cards category and around one-third of this friction is caused by media.

The study which was conducted on 3,000 respondents stated that 40% of the prospects were actively planning to apply for a credit card but due to media friction, only one out of four consumers who entered the purchase funnel, actually made the purchase . What is astonishing is almost 50% of the consumer dropouts occur right at the top of the funnel, where nearly one out of every three consumer dropouts occur due to media friction.

Hence, companies are losing business worth billions due to media friction.

So, what’s the way forward? Mobile can be a saviour here and help credit card brands tap into a potential sales opportunity of around $38 billion. At present, nearly three out of five credit card purchases are influenced by mobile, and by 2022 nearly four out of five credit card purchases would be mobile influenced. Since the number of mobile internet users in India is expected to reach $677 million in 2022, more people are likely to buy credit cards online. Also, by 2018-end Facebook influence on credit card purchases is likely to grow at a faster pace of nearly 1.5 times compared to mobile influence at nearly 1.3 times. Thus, investing in mobile mix can help companies build customer base who use mobile interest to purchase financial products.

Therefore, if marketers strengthen their media mix and by incorporating mobile, they can create value for credit card brands and create a combined opportunity of $84 billion.

Life and other insurance

Under this category, nearly 37% of consumers drop out due to friction, and nearly half of this friction is caused by media.

According to the study, one out of two consumers enter the purchase journey but only one out of five actually make the final purchase for both life insurance and other insurance.

Surprisingly, over 60% of consumer drop outs occur at the top of the funnel due to media friction. This overwhelming number impacts overall revenue of a brand.

Here, mobile can help brands bring back their lost customers as mobile has the potential to reduce friction by five percentage points each for life insurance and other insurance. Mobile can create a potential premium income opportunity of $54 billion and $16 billion, respectively, as number of mobile users are set to grow.

Meanwhile, Facebook influences on life insurance purchases is expected to grow at 2.8 times compared to mobile influences at 2.3 times by 2022. While for other insurance, Facebook influence is expected to grow at three times compared to mobile influence at 2.2 times by 2022. Brands, therefore, have $99 billion and $31 billion worth of incentives for life insurance and other insurance.

The ‘Eliminating Friction in Financial Services Path to Purchase’ study suggests that mobile purchase journeys are around 17% shorter than offline-influenced journeys, helping marketers save considerably in acquiring new consumers.

Personal and other loans

Like the above two categories, loans category also faces media friction that hampers sales opportunities. Under personal and other retail loans, around 32% of consumers drop out due to friction, and nearly one-fourth of this friction is caused by media. Over 60% of the friction occurs at the top of the funnel between the awareness and consideration stages. Nearly 25% of the total friction can be attributed to media, with more than 60% of the media friction occurring at the awareness stage itself. Almost one out of four consumer drop outs occurs due to media friction in personal and other loan categories.

Loan product purchases are a high involvement category and Indian consumers give a thought before making the final decision.

Here, the solution lies in mobile. Around 60% of the personal loan purchases in 2022 are expected to be mobile influenced, while nearly one out of four purchases are expected to be Facebook influenced. For the other loan category, the value of mobile-influenced and Facebook-influenced purchases in 2022 will be more than 2.5 times the number of influenced purchases at present. Brands, therefore, have $81 billion and $401 billion worth of incentives for personal loans and other loans, respectively.

In this backdrop, mobile has the potential to reduce friction by three percentage points each for personal and other loans, creating a potential lending opportunity of $38 billion and $181 billion, respectively.

Mobile platforms can help with ease of checking eligibility, clarifying conditions, and comparing offered rates based on their own convenience. With personalised offers and targeting, brands can provide new schemes, customised offers and competitive interest rates tempting consumers to apply for the loan.

By enhancing mobile in the media mix, brands can tap into a lending opportunity of around $220 billion and bring in efficiency in customer acquisition cost by nearly 21% and around 24% for personal and other loans, respectively.

It’s time to re-think

Digital plays a key role in shaping most of the Indian financial sector. With increased adoption of digital and rapid enhancement in consumer-friendly technologies, such as AR/VR, consumer analytics through AI, machine learning and personalised offers, the path to purchase is expected to become shorter and smoother. Through emerging tech, brands can increase sales, build value and retain existing customers.

To read the full report, click here.