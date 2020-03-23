Explainer: What is aggravating the fall in the stock market?  

Nitin Agrawal and Sachin Pal

What is a margin call and forced liquidation of securities in the stock market? Margin amount is the amount that a trader needs to bring in to meet the minimum margin money requirements for leveraged positions as set by the exchanges or brokers, failure to which leads to the margin call. In case the amount is not refilled, the broker is forced to sell/ liquidate the positions. It is important to note that brokers have the right to increase margin requirement at any point in time and they usually increase it during highly volatile market like now.

For example, a particular broker increases margin requirement from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 and the trader has Rs 6,000 in the account then the trader needs to bring in additional Rs 2,000, failing to which would lead to forced liquidation of the positions by the broker.

Another case could be, a broker sets the margin requirement at Rs 5,000 and the trader has Rs 6,000 in the account. But now, his positions start making losses leading to less than Rs 5,000 in the account which would lead to margin call and hence liquidation of positions by the broker.

We would also recommend investors to watch the movie ‘Margin Call’ to have a better understanding of the concept.

How a market fall causes margin call and further pain

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has caused uncertainties about the economic growth outlook. Going forward nobody knows which country is going to be in lockdown mode and for how long. This has led to a significant fall in the share prices which is causing pain among investors/ traders. Interestingly, what is making this more severe is the margin calls being triggered leading to forced selling by the broker. For example, as per reports, the last week’s lower circuit had led to the triggering of margin selling by NBFCs which have lent against shares, aggravating the fall. This, in fact, has been the case for the past few days wherein forced liquidation is happening, adding to the woes.

Is redemption by long-only funds is making the fall worse?

What is making the current situation worse is the forced liquidation by long-only funds. The recent significant fall in the security prices has led to huge losses for long-only funds and panic among investors who have invested with them. Seeing the significant losses, investors are trying to redeem the money from the fund and hence funds are forced to sell the positions, causing a vicious circle in the market.

Interestingly, given that there is so much risk aversion from equities, why is gold falling along with equities?

Generally, gold and equities have a negative correlation with each other and move in opposite directions. Investors flock to safe havens like gold and bonds during times of risk aversion. However, gold is falling as investors are being forced to liquidate their gold positions to offset the losses in other asset classes -- real estate, equities and commodities. The current situation is similar to the 2008 financial crisis when gold prices corrected significantly during the initial period of market sell-off. However, the yellow metal started its new bull run when things stabilised across the globe. The fiscal stimulus measures being undertaken by central banks are extremely positive for gold and should aid a new bull run in gold in the coming 2-3 years.