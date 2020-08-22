Exclusive: Rahul Mishra, Anavila Misra and Priyanka Modi on Indian fashion’s big challenges – digital retail and transformed consumer

How do you look back at the last five months in terms of its effect on the Indian fashion industry?

Rahul Mishra: The Indian fashion industry, alongside the designer brands, represents millions of regional craftsmen and a large chunk of local businesses. During the initial months of the pandemic, a bold economic impact was observed, but a larger impact has been the psychological one. While several of the local craftsmen found themselves in danger of losing their livelihoods, the manufacturers, designers and fashion brands realised their role as the backbone of the industry.

People observed how nature healed itself and COVID, being the great leveller, impacted everyone without discrimination. This has instilled a new sense of empathy in people’s hearts towards our fellow humans and natural resources. Consumers are looking to invest in fashion that holds artisanal and emotional value. I observe consciousness towards supporting small businesses and the local economy. This pandemic will serve as a reminder that the way we went about things in the past wasn’t right for the planet and if the change has to be made, it must be now.

Rahul Mishra.

There has been a visible incline towards sustainable practices and every brand intends to explore a more conscious approach. The Indian fashion industry may move in the direction of mindful luxury that finds its genesis in a larger purpose. At least for some time, designers may seek to instil personal and emotional value in their garments, with emphasis on craftsmanship.

Anavila Misra: The lockdowns have not just impacted the current business and season, but also the coming seasons. It was brought into force at a time when all brands were in the midst of launching their summer collections, so an entire shopping season has been spent with closed stores. The repercussions will show up in inventories, next season's planning and, eventually, the workforce at the cluster or weaver level.

On a creative level, the lockdown has given me time to reflect on the way forward. A more meaningful language of fashion and more conscious approach towards sustainability will emerge.

Priyanka Modi: It has been like a moment of epiphany for all of us in the industry. We were so engrossed in fulfilling demands and producing actively every season, we never did get a chance to look at the bigger picture.

I, for one, have always believed in adversity to be a great teacher. As everybody realigned their priorities and business plans, so did we. From forgoing traditional methods of retail to realigning our production cycles and reimagining virtual brand experiences, we have made every effort to ensure that our customers feel safe and confident when shopping with us.

For Indian consumers, is sustainability in fashion even a thing?

Rahul: I still remember how our mothers and grandmothers passed on their sarees and linens to the next generation. My grandmother used to spin her own yarn out of white cotton and get it woven from a local weaver, from which she made her sarees. She would even block print those white sarees with a homemade indigo dye.

Local craft and handloom continue to be repositories of our ancient heritage and it is my understanding that sustainability in fashion—and all other ways of living—are how our culture was built. We may have strayed away from it but with suitable design intervention and slight modernisation, these aspects of our lifestyle may gain some relevance for the current consumer.

Anavila Misra.

Anavila: The conversation towards sustainability in fashion is new to India and has not been imbibed at the grassroots level. That can happen only when users, creators and designers are talking the same language and understand sustainability in the same way. It will take a while for all the stakeholders to come on board.

As far as consumers are concerned, there is more awareness and interest. As we start creating more options, we will see a change in the fashion landscape of India.

Priyanka: In the years that I was growing up, Indians as a community lived by certain simple values. We were not consumerists by nature, at least not in the way we are expected to be today. Neither were we callous in our consumption, buying solely because we can, or because it’s supposedly therapeutic. Purchase in those days equated to a meaningful investment, an action that had been thought through and mulled over, and executed when a high level of return was nearly guaranteed.

Even after making a high-end purchase, we consciously tried to extend the life of a product by reusing and repairing it. Repurposing textiles, from our mother’s and grandmother’s closets, was an art we learnt and immensely enjoyed.

To make this brief, yes, sustainability has been an inherent part of the Indian purchase behaviour. But of late, these values have taken a backseat in our households and should be reestablished gradually, to make a holistic impact on our consumption patterns.

How sustainable are fashion brands? What does sustainability mean to you as a designer?

Rahul: Sustainability is a vast topic and may hold different meanings for different people. At Rahul Mishra, the label, we believe that no resource or the raw material is harmful to the planet if it’s used in a limit. For instance, ‘plastic’ used as a core material for a luxury jacket—only one copy of which is to be made, intending to remain in someone’s wardrobe for decades—would be far better than making thousands of disposable t-shirts out of organic cotton.

The exploitation of any resource and the lack of value that a piece of clothing may hold are harmful to the environment. We create fashion independent of trends and seasons, clothes that find the same relevance in someone’s wardrobe even years after they were purchased. This slowness allows us to bring a spotlight on the diverse craft heritage of India and employ local craft communities that find themselves threatened by industrialisation, mass production and psychological impacts made by fast fashion across international markets.

We also try to minimise our waste production by up-cycling scrap fabrics, extracting and refurbishing older embroideries. In our slow processes, people, craft and culture find empowerment, while it allows us to create a negative footprint on the planet.

We have had our clients come to us with a piece of clothing purchased years ago, for alteration just because they still connect with it on a personal level, and accounts of grandmothers narrating how her ‘granddaughter has been asking me to preserve her Rahul Mishra saree carefully, so she can wear it she grows up’.

We understand that it would be a disservice to the idea of ‘sustainability’ if we choose to define it a certain way, hence we choose to see it as an ongoing concept— there will always be a new area to consider as our intention remains constant.

Anavila: Different brands work on different value chains. Home-grown Indian brands that work with rural artisans and clusters practice sustainability in some way. For me, creating sustainable work and employment in a cluster is an important aspect of sustainability. Working with local skills and resources, with minimum damage to the environment, and creating value for the people down the chain is sustainability.

Do you think the way people dress will change as a result of the pandemic? For instance, the west veered towards a lot of greys and blacks in their palette after the Great Depression of the 1920s.

Rahul: Life can be unpredictable as the pandemic has highlighted. A revelation of this scale may result in people beginning to dress up with more individuality and expression. There may be breaking of stereotypes along with, perhaps, redefinition of traditions.

There may be an increased demand for clothing that is season-less and classic due to the disruption in the trend cycle. Especially in the Indian luxury segment, the consumer is looking to only make purchases for inevitable needs, such as personal occasions and festivities. The focus is higher on artisanal value, craftsmanship and emotional relevance of the product. It has to be an exciting time in fashion.

Anavila: Comfort and ease in clothing will become important. Beautifully crafted, no-fuss, every-day wear will become a crucial part of our wardrobes. Fashion will be more inclusive, responsible and transparent. Customers will be looking for clothing made with attention and detail, rather than constantly changing fast fashion.

Priyanka Modi.

Priyanka: The pandemic has brought with it a wave of change in consumption patterns, one of the more positive transformations.

No one can predict the future with absolute certainty, but I do believe more people around the world will start to consume consciously. People will look for more with every purchase; they will want to check more boxes before endorsing a brand and carefully reflect on values that support a sustainable ecosystem. People will look for ethics as much as aesthetics.

Buying patterns will change and instead of indulging, people will begin to invest in their wardrobes. I, and AMPM through me, have delivered versatile, timeless designs that continue to stay relevant. Today, we’re focusing all our energies into designing more such investment-worthy pieces that help our customers rebuild a more conscious wardrobe.

Much like sustainability, there is a conversation around tech integration.

Rahul: Tech integration is inevitable when we have to bring about a change. From digital showcasing and e-retail to significant backend processes, technology must be integrated into our existing processes.

During the lockdown, our whole design team worked from home on everything, from making patterns and embroidery blueprints to coordinating the sampling processes. Technology assisted us effectively in completing our collection in time.

Anavila: Going online with your collection is the first step in the process of tech integration, but it is not limited to just a digital presence. Inventory management, both at the warehouse and vendors fronts, design inputs, data compilation and archiving, and finally, creating a virtual experience as real as personal shopping are all part of the deal.

Priyanka: There has been a dynamic shift in the buying patterns of the consumer. There have been a lot of factors that have contributed to this, most significant of which has been the rise of digital innovations. In less than a decade, the growth and reach of social media alone have brought the world to our fingertips.

The exposure to every part of the world and how people live has given rise to an increasingly aspirational generation. They consume luxury very differently than their parents or the generations before them. They look for speed, for exclusivity, for convenience.

This pandemic should be seen as a catalyst to the ongoing digital exchange. It is important that as designers, we remodel our products and businesses to cater to this new generation of shoppers.

We are closely monitoring our online store launches so that they are in sync with all our stores’ merchandise. We are also working on home shopping plans so that customers can shop from our curated catalogues. As we pivot further, we are looking at a tech-integrated future with the enhanced customer experience and user convenience and at its core.

As buying shifts online, what would the effect be on the way fashion has been consumed till now, particularly the tangible experience of luxury retail?

Rahul: Considering people’s inability to indulge in a physical retail experience, the brands are having to push all interactions virtually. Especially in case of couture and bespoke fashion, conversations are made more convenient by WhatsApp, Zoom and even Instagram. While striving for imitating the same personal experience through a screen, the brands are learning the importance of technological tools and effective communication. This represents a significant change in an otherwise traditional setting in fashion and highlights the industry’s ability to adapt.

But for couture brands such as ours, the impact of an online platform is very different. Couture is typically customised as per a client’s needs and most times, they prefer human interaction to the online checkout. While we may be observing significant traffic on the website, many of those queries still get directed to WhatsApp or the flagship stores. Just having entered the e-retail format, we should take some time before contemplating this.

Anavila: There is a need to create our online experience as close to that of our store. We started our website last year, so we do have some learnings. Once a connoisseur or our customer knows the touch and feel of the brand, it's easy to transact online. Good customer service and relations are important aspects and we are constantly pushing the store standards online. The saree-wearing client is a pan-India client and is driven by regional triggers. We continue to cater to them through our festive and region-specific edits.

We will go through a slow transition. When it comes to luxury shopping, it's quite immersive and customers are used to looking at various options, discussing with the facilitators, and going through various rounds of trials. All this comes to a stop with online shopping and is a huge shift in how we will start consuming fashion.

In luxury retail, experience plays a huge role. Replicating it online poses a huge challenge for retailers. But I must say that 40 to 50 % has shifted online.

Priyanka: Over the last few decades, the industry has created a ubiquitous need for ‘more and fast’. By producing six collections a year, short-lived trends and ‘something new’ that is always ‘in’, the overall consumption pattern was driven by demand.

Until the pandemic hit.

Now, when half of the world’s population is staying indoors and people have realised how little they need, accelerated retail plans that all of us have been religiously following have started to seem redundant. Instead, convenience and safety have taken precedence over unwanted trends.

While this makes the tangible experience of fashion limited, the new-age retail revolution will open up the way for digital innovations and virtual experiences. To engage with the consumer, we will need to focus on experiential tech and more.

With the evolution of the phygital experiences, would fashion weeks die a slow death or will they evolve?

Rahul: Earlier, I was a purist. I felt that physical shows, with their multi-sensory experience and immersive set-ups, are the ideal way of presenting a collection. But I must say, it was quite a unique experience to showcase digitally. Almost the same amount of work and stress went behind (our digital showcase) and there was a level of nervousness I experienced right before the live stream.

I feel that only 10 seconds of a garment fleeting past you on the catwalk can effectively be replaced with these multi-dimensional fashion films that can zoom-in to all the details a designer wants to showcase. The online showcases have allowed us to compensate for the backstage conversations with journalists and reimagine the way we tell our story.

This way, everyone gets front seat access to the collection. This kind of storytelling is effective and shall continue to be relevant when brands aren’t dependent on it. The technical tools offer a replacement to the in-store experience, in a situation the latter is inaccessible. Considering that this medium isn’t a complete replacement for physical shows, it will open several doors to up-and-coming designers in building a communication model and to facilitate effective interaction with their patrons.

The Indian fashion industry functions quite similarly to that of Europe or America. While a majority of the market here is dominated by occasion and bridal wear, we have a defined fashion cycle that functions in an equally organised manner. The Indian luxury consumer is familiar with the international ways of retail. With many designers successfully retailing through social media and website collection launches, the lack of fashion weeks shall be easily adapted to.

Anavila: Fashion weeks have been an important platform for new and upcoming brands. Most seasoned brands and designers have begun an interface with their clients in closed, by-invite-only events and soirees, in collaboration with fashion bodies or otherwise.

It’s nice to see a different level of engagement, but for fashion, weeks to become more meaningful, we need to see more B2B participation and conversion. In my view, fashion weeks will evolve into new formats that will address the issues that we, as an industry, collectively face.

There have conversations around undue pressures put by fashion weeks on designers to produce multiple collections a year. How does that play out in your career as a designer?

Rahul: I believe in creating fashion that is independent of trends and season. Our focus is on creating a maximum of two collections a year and showcasing parts of it during various fashion showcases when required. The key is for a designer to identify their larger purpose behind creating their product, which for us, is the employment and empowerment of craftsmen.

Anavila: I don't think there is pressure from fashion weeks on designers; it’s an individual and brand choice. I participated in a fashion week for the first time in 2014, and ever since, I have showcased my collection seven times on the runway out of 13 seasons.

The Indian fashion weeks get a lot of media traction and are visited by all the important retailers and multi-brand outlets of the country. For an upcoming brand, it’s a good introduction to the market. Carefully choosing the seasons you want to showcase in, and the collections you want to present can have a positive impact on the business and the brand.

So, how big a role do Indian artisans play in your work?

Rahul: In the past few decades, since industrialisation, humans have been utilising natural resources at a mechanised pace—a practice that isn’t sustainable for the planet.

Mass production of goods has been draining us out of the natural reserve that must’ve taken millions of years to build. We intend to take the clothing back to the human pace of production, with the slowest of processes to slow down our consumption and add artisanal value to our clothes.

We prioritise the use of handloom fabrics over power-loom, natural dyes over chemical dyes and hand-embroidery over digital printing to consume the same amount of resources as say, a fast-fashion garment, but over an immensely large amount of time. This, in turn, allows us to create employment for hundreds of embroiderers, weavers and craftsmen in the villages while sustaining their generations-old heritage.

On average, a dress would take about 1,500 hours to produce at our atelier and may employ about 12 embroiderers, several weavers and other workers for its realisation.

Sustainable, ethical fashion has been the right way for humanity. Fine craftsmanship is a multitudinal parameter of evaluating a piece of clothing in the Indian scenario—as it represents social empowerment, employment, cultural conservation, emotional value, quality and aesthetic. I have learnt that design is never separate from the system. It must be so efficient that it benefits those involved before, during and after its creation process, such that it isn’t a solution to only one problem but solves several issues.

While the inspiration for our designs comes from first-hand experiences and personal memory, the articulation is found in raw materials and processes that bring together as many hands as possible to realise our vision.

Upon identifying the desired craft, we deconstruct it and with suitable design intervention, redefine its application in our clothes while keeping its integrity and individual characteristics intact. If the craft has to sustain, it must evolve with time and as a designer, it is my responsibility to facilitate that transition in my best capacity. This is how it shall remain relevant for the years to come.

This design intervention in craft allows craftsmen to see personal growth and place their next generations in this vision of the future. As the design must seek to feed both, the soul and body of a craftsman, it nourishes one with artistic expression along with financial independence.

Anavila: Hundred percent of our work is done by artisans and weavers, from the saris we weave in different clusters, to the block-printing, khatwa or embroidery work. For the demand to increase and artisanal work to become mainstream, we need to strike collaborative partnerships between designers, product developers and artisans.

We collaborate with weavers from West Bengal, printers from Gujarat, and embroidery artisans from Jharkhand and Bihar to create contemporary designs that carry forward their skill set and narrative. The designs are developed in workshops after discussions with weavers and artisans and are then taken into production after initial sampling and test run.

Priyanka: We believe in the power of harnessing local resources that are accessible and naturally durable. Handloom cotton and chanderi fulfill these criteria and support indigenous weavers and small-scale businesses that help boost our economy.

As we slowly move to a post-pandemic society, I am hoping that people will focus more on locally made products that will help sustain the national economy, encourage responsible development and empower our artisans.

Do you think there is a need for paying the artisans better and acknowledging their work a little more?

Rahul: It is my understanding that the artisans working in the organised sector are fairly paid and acknowledged. It is those working for unorganised set-ups that have no job security, medical cover or even fair pay. Handloom weavers, when compared to the embroiderers, are still worse off as they may only get paid one-fifth of what an embroider may earn. A solution to overcome these loopholes may be through creating necessary awareness in their communities and providing suitable education to their upcoming generations about both, their craft heritage and its new prospects in today’s world.

Anavila: I completely agree! We, as a brand, make a conscious effort to talk about the hands and faces behind our saris and clothes, with names and clusters. It not only motivates the creators but also brings transparency to the entire system and tells the true story to clients. When we talk about sustainable and responsible fashion, transparency is an important part of the narrative. As the Indian fashion industry, we need to collectively work harder on our narrative.

Priyanka: I can’t comment for anyone else but at AMPM, the values of trust, fairness and human potential have always been paramount. These values have only crystallised over time and we consistently work towards making sure that every person that works with us and for us get their due.

Luxury and fashion, viewed as discretionary buys, are going through a major downturn. What has been the experience in India?

Rahul: While creating our recently launched Couture Fall 2020 collection, we’ve had a chance to contemplate on the reason why couture should be necessary in today’s world. With people’s lives at stake during a health and economic crisis, why must an indulgent piece of luxury clothing be even created?

But, I believe, fashion in India holds far more relevance because of the employment, engagement and empowerment it offers. Designer labels have visibly extended support to the local craft communities.

It also seems like an opportunity for the country’s distinct-old crafts to be revived and the local economy, given a head start.

Anavila: Uncertain times bring in a slowdown to non-essential purchases. Luxury has 'experience' as one of its key elements and with the practice of social distancing—which is necessary—the experience part has been challenged. Discretionary spends take a backseat when uncertainty looms and such has been the case in India as well.

Priyanka: The experience has been nearly the same operationally. During the second month of the lockdown, retail was down by almost 90%. People were investing in essentials, rather than luxury purchases.

But one thing that stood out for me was how the fraternity united for 'Vocal for Local'—an industry-wide campaign driven to urge the consumers to support homegrown brands and products.

What are the challenges you continue to face?

Rahul: Throughout the past five months, we’d been receiving frequent orders from our international and NRI clientele, but we witnessed a significant reluctance among the Indian audience. After June, we began observing the ‘sentiment’ rise, and with the launch of our Couture Fall 2020 collection at the Paris Haute Couture Online, sales began to significantly pick up.

We also launched our e-commerce platform that has contributed majorly to customer interaction. Amidst this transition, our embroiderers have also begun returning to our atelier in Noida, and while we did not layoff a single team member, it is motivating to be back together physically and create. With constantly rising sales volume, it seems like we’re finally beginning to surface from the inactivity of this lockdown.

Anavila: They have been multi-fold. They have been about holding together as a team and being able to take care of your workforce. Cash flows will take some time to ease out, but it's getting better now. Logistics are a constant issue, as intermittent lockdowns in different parts do cause disruption of work and delay.

Priyanka: The extraordinary situation had put forth demand-based and logistical challenges, which needed to be tackled carefully. Even though we have opened up our stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, we were not being aggressive in our marketing and communication strategies. It was imperative to be sure of our systems before we invited customers to come into the stores again.

Meanwhile, we were and still are sending out curated digital catalogues and newsletters to encourage our customers to place their orders remotely. While this plan has helped us in generating revenue online and easing out cash-flow, it has also made us aware of our consumer’s primary requirements, such as the styles they prefer more or a particular colour that resonated the most with them.

Only when the relaxations started getting announced, did we see a surge in demand. The customers that had been on the fence about making a purchase began reaching out with positive enquiries. The new normal comes with an extra set of caution that has to be carefully integrated into our processes and rigorously implemented.

As a designer, what would you focus on?

Rahul: I would like to refocus on our core brand philosophies and penetrate further into our applications of slow fashion. This time has made us find the required confidence and reassurance in our intentions and allowed us to initiate decisions that, in a different scenario, may have been taken in the future.

Anavila: As an industry, we have to slow down our pace. The constant need to update collections and wardrobes needs to ease out. The quality and longevity of what we create are very important. Consumers need to understand not just the fashion element of a particular piece, but also the story and merit behind buying it. We need to give time to our creations to breathe and blossom.

Priyanka: This is an opportunity for the industry to branch out from its vaunted and aspirational position and focus on ethics along with aesthetics. I have always believed in the concept of ‘less is more’ and I try to consciously integrate this philosophy in everything we create at AMPM.

I plan to design collections that are timeless investments, covetable and can be passed down to the next generation. In the post-pandemic society, I’m hoping the consumer will focus more on enduring values while investing in holistic brand experiences.

Can you offer us an insight into the thought process for your next collection?

Rahul: We are working on a festive couture collection that showcases our signature two-and-three dimensional embroideries, with a majority of silhouettes targeting the Indian market. There is a lot of intricate detail and artisanal hand-work on surfaces, adorned by resham embroidery and sequin applications.

We’re working with local textiles such as Bandhini and Kerala mundu fabric. There might also be an appearance of Banarasi cutwork and various kinds of silks, alongside our signature sheer silk organza.

Anavila: We are working with some special textiles to create a beautifully balanced mix of old and new, reinterpreted for the current times when people are looking for comfort and ease in clothing. As a brand, we work on creating classics, so the inventory we are holding is relevant for the coming months. On the other, we need to constantly sustain employment for our weavers and artisans.

Priyanka: There is always something brewing in an organization that thrives on creativity. We are launching the first capsule of our AW’20 collection, Kenza. Inspired by Morocco, this collection reimagines the art and architecture of this colourful city.

What would be the major takeaways from the pandemic?

Rahul: Amongst several things that I’ve understood during the lockdown, one learning shall remain with me the longest. It’s a realisation I have made from my experience of living in the company of a four-year-old (my daughter).

A child lives with neither any recollection of the past nor a worry for the future. Their only purpose is to make their present a delightful experience. The ‘living-in-present’ attitude has been quite significant for me.

Anavila: Learning to manage risk and crisis; the value of us all coming together and caring for each other; and, the most important, the honest relationships you build inside and outside of the organisation take you far.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.