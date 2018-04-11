Everything you should know about LTCG tax

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his Budget 2018, re-introduced the Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Tax, which was scrapped in 2004-05 by then Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

The LTCG tax essentially means levying a tax on profit generated from assets such as shares, real estate and share-oriented products held for a minimum period of one year from the date of acquisition. The tax regime will be applicable from April 1, 2018.

The investors will have to pay 10% tax on profit exceeding Rs 1 lakh made by selling any asset including shares, mutual funds and other shares-oriented schemes. It is noteworthy that there would be no tax deduction on gains accrued upto January 31, 2018.

LTCG tax will be computed by deducting the cost of acquisition from the full value of consideration on transfer of the long-term capital asset.

Meanwhile, the definition of LTCG is different for several products. To clear further confusion, the tax department came out with four scenarios:

Scenario 1: An equity share is acquired on 1st of January, 2017 at Rs. 100, its fair market value is Rs. 200 on 31st of January, 2018 and it is sold on 1st of April, 2018 at Rs. 250. As the actual cost of acquisition is less than the fair market value as on 31st of January, 2018, the fair market value of Rs. 200 will be taken as the cost of acquisition and the long-term capital gain will be Rs. 50 (Rs. 250 – Rs. 200).

Scenario 2: An equity share is acquired on 1st of January, 2017 at Rs. 100, its fair market value is Rs. 200 on 31st of January, 2018 and it is sold on 1st of April, 2018 at Rs. 150. In this case, the actual cost of acquisition is less than the fair market value as on 31st of January, 2018. However, the sale value is also less than the fair market value as on 31st of January, 2018. Accordingly, the sale value of Rs. 150 will be taken as the cost of acquisition and the long-term capital gain will be NIL (Rs. 150 – Rs. 150).

Scenario 3: An equity share is acquired on 1st of January, 2017 at Rs. 100, its fair market value is Rs. 50 on 31st of January, 2018 and it is sold on 1st of April, 2018 at Rs. 150. In this case, the fair market value as on 31st of January, 2018 is less than the actual cost of acquisition, and therefore, the actual cost of Rs. 100 will be taken as actual cost of acquisition and the long-term capital gain will be Rs. 50 (Rs. 150 – Rs. 100).

Scenario 4: An equity share is acquired on 1st of January, 2017 at Rs. 100, its fair market value is Rs. 200 on 31st of January, 2018 and it is sold on 1st of April, 2018 at Rs. 50. In this case, the actual cost of acquisition is less than the fair market value as on 31st January, 2018. The sale value is less than the fair market value as on 31st of January, 2018 and also the actual cost of acquisition. Therefore, the actual cost of Rs. 100 will be taken as the cost of acquisition in this case. Hence, the long-term capital loss will be Rs. 50 (Rs. 50 – Rs. 100) in this case.