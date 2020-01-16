Eros Now partners with Ooredoo Qatar

Eros Now, the South Asian digital over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc has partnered with Ooredoo Qatar, an international telecommunications company headquartered in Doha. Eros Now and Ooredoo, which provides services in nine countries across the region including Qatar, also plan to replicate similar alliances in new markets in the future.

Eros Now has over 177 million registered users and a content library of more than 12,000 Bollywood movies, TV shows, Eros Now Originals and short-format content — Eros Now Quickie. The Middle East region and Qatar in particular is home to a robust population of non-resident south Asians. The content is consumed by both the South Asian diaspora as well as locals who enjoy Bollywood and Indian films and original content.

Commenting on the association, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “Eros Now’s content certainly has a universal appeal and Qatar is one of the significant markets for us. The inconceivable demand for Indian content in the country has enabled Eros Now and Ooredoo to join hands and offer audiences the finest films, originals, music and more.”

Manar Khalifa Al-Muraikhi – Director PR and Corporate Communications at Ooredoo said, "This partnership will not only strengthen our portfolio but also help us build bridges to connect with our global audience. Love for Bollywood is conversation starter that seamlessly turns into a topic of discussion, and we are thrilled to partner with an Indian OTT giant."

This is a partnered post.