Mentoring helps you improve too: Wharton economist Katy Milkman

Traditional wisdom is to avoid giving anyone unsolicited advice. But it may have unexpected benefits, according to author Katy Milkman.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Wharton professor Katy Milkman suggests creating an advice club with other people trying to reach similar goals.

Giving unsolicited advice is frowned upon. But a Wharton professor and economist feels that if done sensibly, it can help people become better mentors.

“Putting people in the role of mentor and asking them to advise other people boosts their confidence, it causes them to introspect about what might work for them and makes them feel hypocritical if they don’t follow through,” Katy Milkman said to CNBC Make It.

Milkman, the James G. Dinan Professor at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, gave the example of a study in which high school students were encouraged to give advice to younger students. When they did that, their own grades improved.

Milkman suggests creating an advice club with other people trying to reach similar goals. “You can help other people and learn from their insights and get the benefits of coaching as well,” she said to CNBC Make It.

The author of How to Change, Milkman first recommends identifying the barriers coming in the way of change, rather than making alterations for the sake of it.

“It’s important to do that diagnosis phase that we tend to skip, instead of just rushing right into a solution, trying to understand what is holding you back from achieving this goal,” she said.

Milkman has identified several common barriers that could hold people back from making a change. These range from procrastination to memory slips to temptation. Wanting to exercise or get off social media but not doing so, she said, were examples of giving into the impulse to take the easy way out.

She suggested bundling your particular temptation with your goal, such as watching your favourite show while working out. Or you could work out or play a sport with a friend.

“If you pursue your goals in a way that you enjoy,” said Milkman, “you’re much likelier to stick to them.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #behavioural economics #CNBC Make It #How to Change #Katy Milkman #mentoring #Princeton alumni
first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:43 am

