Embrace the New Normal by Staying Safe, yet Connected, with Contactless SBI Credit Card

It would be lowballing to say that 2020 has been a challenging year. But, whilst it has brought upon unforeseen challenges and dictated new norms of living for everyone across the globe, it has also helped us realise the importance of staying connected in these tough times. The fight is not ending anytime soon. People are bound by Zoom calls and 6-feet distances. However, this hasn't killed the motivation for people to stay in touch. In fact, it has given birth to finding innovative ways to connect, care, and touch the lives of the ones that matter, whilst staying safe.

SBI Card's newest campaign beautifully captures the gestures of kindness between neighbours and demonstrates how people can still build contactless connections by creating little moments of joy.

Just think about it. Your sibling is stranded in a city due to the lockdown. It's his birthday. Indeed, a virtual call acts as the perfect medium to gather and celebrate virtually. But wouldn't the gesture of surprising the birthday star with a cake be even better? Considering how challenging of a situation the pandemic is, you're doing more than just spending money to make your brother smile. You've invested your efforts to uplift his emotions in these trying times. Money has only been the medium to achieve this. This is what SBI Card brings to you - contactless payment methods to embrace this new normal, by celebrating life while staying contactless!

How to Go Contactless with SBI Card

1. The Contactless SBI Credit Card allows transactions by simply tapping the Card on an NFC-enabled Point of Sale (POS) machine. You can make payments of up to Rs. 2,000, without the need to enter your credit card PIN. Only transaction amount of more than Rs. 2,000, requires the authentication of the PIN.

2. The SBI Card Pay allows you to make payments with your smartphone. Simply tap your Android smartphone on the NFC-enabled POS machine & make payments up to Rs. 2,000. Your credit card PIN is required only when the transaction value exceeds Rs 2,000.You no longer need your card with you at all times; you can bid goodbye to the conscious-anxious-mind that keeps checking the pockets to ensure the card's presence at all times..

3. Looking for a super-fast and convenient mechanism? Explore the Scan to Pay feature by SBI Card. All you need to do is scan the Bharat QR code on your SBI Card Mobile App, authenticate with the OTP and voila--without any touch, the transaction is securely done!

It leverages the opportunity to avoid touching any surface; a requirement that is continually emphasised as the need of the hour.

An easy, convenient, and safe mechanism that allows you to do as you please, it is secure as well, as every transaction in encrypted to keep card information safe.

Contactless payments are soon going to replace the traditional means of executing transactions. Therefore, it is rational to act on this trend and capitalise upon the offerings.

Don't let COVID overwhelm your emotions. Instead, fight back with contactless payments to #StayContactlessStayHappy and spread #ContactlessKhushiyan.

This is a partnered post.