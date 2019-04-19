Election Bandwagon: Here’s what is troubling Bangaloreans

Moneycontrol’s Anusua Banerjee and Viswanath Pilla head to the capital of Karnataka to find out what are the major concerns of Bangaloreans.

As the Silicon Valley of India voted to elect Lok Sabha representatives from 4 constituencies in the city of Bengaluru on April 18, Moneycontrol’s Election Bandwagon hit the capital of Karnataka to find out the issues being faced by its people.

The BJP was left red-faced in the assembly elections after the Janata Dal(S) and Congress formed a coalition government in 2018, despite it emerging as the largest party. Come 2019, the BJP will look to better its performance in the state by bagging all four seats, three of which it had won in the 2014 general elections.

On the other hand, the JD(S)-Congress alliance would want to capitalise on issues such as unemployment, farm distress and the adverse effects of demonetization to come to power.

While the people of the state have voted to elect their leader at the centre, Moneycontrol’s Anusua Banerjee and Viswanath Pilla head to the start-up city in partnership with Zap Subscribe - powered by ZoomCar, to find out what the major concerns of Bangaloreans are.

Watch the video for more.