Election Bandwagon: From farmers’ debt crisis to unemployment, Mysuru speaks up

Moneycontrol’s Anusua Banerjee and Viswanath Pilla hit the roads to find what are the major issues being faced by the people of Mysuru. Moneycontrol’s Election Bandwagon hit the roads of the erstwhile princely state of Mysuru, where 12 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged the single largest in the assembly elections held in May 2018, the Janata Dal (S) and the Congress entered into a last-minute alliance to form the government.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning vociferously in the city and state, it remains to be seen if voters pick the BJP in the 2019 general elections. However, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are not far behind and have garnered some support from various quarters and have highlighted issues of farm distress and unemployment as the main reasons for the people to reconsider their vote.

In this episode of Election Bandwagon in partnership with Zap Subscribe - powered by ZoomCar, Anusua Banerjee and Viswanath Pilla talk to the masses to find out the issues they are facing.

Watch the video to find out what the aam janta thinks about various problems such as farmers’ debt crisis, Kaveri water sharing, education, unemployment among others.