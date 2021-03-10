Easy Trip Planners IPO subscribed over 30.94 times. Here are the details

The end-to-end travel solutions provider Easy Trip Planners’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 186-187 per share is closing on March 10.

The online travel agency, which has a host of services such as flight tickets and hotel booking, train ticket bookings, holiday packages, and much more, is expecting to raise Rs 510 crore through Offer for Sale (OFS) from its promoters- Nishant and Rikant Pitti.

It is noteworthy, the company, which provides all the services through its own brand- Ease My Trip- is the second largest and the only profitable online travel agency in India as of December 31, 2020. It commenced its operations in 2008 and grew at CAGR of 47% in Gross Booking Revenues from FY18 to FY20. Its consolidated revenues increased by 20% from Rs 151.11 crore in FY19 to Rs 181.01 crore in FY20.

Thus, riding on healthy financials, Easy Trip Planners IPO was subscribed over 30.94 till now. It has received bids for 46.66 crore equity shares, as per the exchanges. The IPO opened on March 08 for subscription.

Moreover, the online agency that doesn’t charge any convenience fee had 10.32 million registered customers as of December.

Meanwhile, many broking firms have advised investors to subscribe the IPO owing to increasing domestic and international tourism opportunity, and robust government policies such as eVisa. It is anticipated that ease of travel and developing airports in different towns and cities will add to the scale.

With the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, it is expected the travel bookings will increase, adding to the company’s portfolio. EaseMyTrip riding over the wave has already recovered 70% of Pre COVID levels.

Also, the company has already raised Rs 229 crore anchor investors, allotting them 1.2 crore equity shares at Rs 187 apiece. As per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited, HSBC Global Investment, Tata Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Nippon Life India Trustee Company are among 35 anchor investors of the agency.