Dr. Shilpa Gupta to kickstart second volume of PRSI Delhi Chapter

Psychology-based workshop for communicators to be conducted by PRSI Delhi Chapter, under the banner of its sought-after knowledge-sharing platform: The Banyan Tree Series

New Delhi: The Public Relations Society of India (Delhi Chapter) is launching the second volume of its flagship series, “The Banyan Tree” titled: ‘When Emotions Hinder Communication by Dr. Shilpa Gupta’. This specially conceptualized platform for communicators, will impart diverse knowledge on multifarious subjects to enhance the quality of life of professionals in media industry.

Renowned Public Relations and media professionals, representing leading public and private sector organizations from Delhi-NCR, will be part of this enthralling journey.

Dr. Shilpa Gupta, is the Associate Director of Centre for Child and Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW), and Director at Child Mental Health Foundation. This unique workshop will be conducted on August 9, 2019, at SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi. During the 3-hour workshop, the participants shall be taught to overcome paralyzing emotional states and enhance the ability to communicate clearly. Challenges in lives of communicators will be taken into account and psychology-based techniques of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Emotional Freedom Therapy (EFT) shall be used to address them all. Participants shall be sensitized about emotional vocabulary, which is knowing the true meaning of words we use to express our emotions.

The event has been supported by SCOPE, Network 18-Moneycontrol.com, Patriot, Daily Excelsior, Mid-Day, Nitidin, BrandKraft Communications Pvt. Ltd., PR Professionals, Clean India ventures, PSU Connect, PSU Watch, and National Advertising agency.

The elected representatives of PRSI, Delhi Chapter include Naresh Kumar (Chairman), General Manager, Corporate Communications, POWERGRID; H.S. Paul, (Vice-Chairman), Delhi Bureau Chief at Daily Excelsior; S.S. Rao (General Secretary), AGM (Corporate Communications) at PFC; Sarvesh Tiwari (Joint Secretary), Managing Director at PR Professionals; JP Sharma (Treasurer), Former DGM (Public Relations) at NTPC Limited; Akshat Chopra, Public Relations Officer at POWERGRID and Tanvi Singhal, Senior Executive at REC Limited.

Other members include G.S. Bawa, Former GM (PR) at AAI; KN Dhawan, Advisor (PR) at SCOPE; J.P. Dhaundiyal, Advisor, Media Cell at Ministry of Power; Sushma Gaur, AGM (PR) at NHSRCL; Rajat Gupta, Consultant; Jitender Bakshi. Darpan Mago, Assistant Manager (PR) at EESL will be the event coordinator.

About Public Relations Society of India: