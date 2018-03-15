Do You Know The Tax Benefits of Your Term Plans?

A large cover at an affordable premium makes term insurance one of the most effective financial instruments. While it cushions your dependents from financial insecurities in your absence, it also acts as an effective tax-saving instrument.

However, before filing for deductions, it's essential to know about the tax sops offered under various sections of the Income Tax Act 1961. Read on to know the various tax benefits offered by term plans.

Term Insurance Comes Under Section 80C or 80D

Term insurance offers tax sops under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. 80C is one of the most popular sections laying down provisions of tax benefits on investments made in various financial tools. Under this section, you can claim tax benefits on premiums paid up to Rs. 1.5 lakh for your policy. Note that you can claim this benefit only if only if you pay premiums for:

Yourself (Individual)Your spouse

Your children

In case of Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), a member who is a part of the family is eligible to receive tax deductions under section 80C.



In case you have purchased your term insurance plan on or after 1 st April 2012, then the deduction is applicable only for total premium valued up to 10% of the sum assured.

In case, you've purchased the term plan on or before 31 st March 2012, the tax deduction is applicable on a total premium value amounting to 20% of the sum assured.

If you are suffering from any disability or critical illness, then you can avail tax benefits amounting to 15% or more of the sum assured. However, this is applicable if you've been issued a policy on or after 1st April 2013. Note that tax benefits are offered on health insurance premiums under section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Tax Benefits Under Section 10(10D) Your term insurance plan also offers benefits under section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act. These benefits, also known as exemption benefits, offer tax sops on the proceeds received upon death or maturity. While pure term plans offer only death benefits with no maturity benefits, there are plans that return all the premiums in case the policyholder survives the policy term. These plans are known as return of premium plans. However, there are certain exceptions to this clause. The benefits are not applicable to the bonus or amount:

Received under Section 80DD (3) or 80DDA (3)

Received under Keyman insurance policy, generally purchased by companies for important employees of the company

Which is received as a part of the death benefit of a term insurance policy issued on or after 1st April 2003, but prior 31st March 2012



However, there are certain other clauses governing tax benefits of a term policy under this section:

Are Term Life Insurance Pay-outs Taxable?

There's a general impression that the pay-outs received under term policy are not taxable. However, it not always the case. Though generally, the death benefits are tax-free, under section 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act 1961, the proceeds are taxable for policies issued after 1st April 2003. This is if the premium paid during the policy term for any year is more than 20% of the sum assured.

Income Tax Benefits of Term Plans Making Them Double Effective

While a term insurance keeps your family financially independent helping them to take care of their daily expenses and meet various goals in your absence, the tax benefits offered by these policies act as an added advantage. However, experts believe that buying term insurance shouldn’t be only governed by the tax sops it offers, but also the coverage and sum assured it provides.

As a financial tool that helps you take care of your liabilities by also doubling up as a tax saving instrument, it's essential to understand the coverage options, payment modes, tenure and benefits with riders available when you buy a term plan. Protection for your dependents against the uncertainties of life is more important, and should always be your priority while zeroing in on a term policy.

Tax benefits would help you save money on policy premiums or death benefits received that you can use to address other needs of life. The most important benefit of a term policy is the peace of mind it offers you and your loved ones.