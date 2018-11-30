Discover India, find the incredible you

The very word ‘yoga’ means unity or connection – something many seek but rarely find. Practising yoga goes well beyond the ‘Hatha’ or physical stances. On a physical level, yoga helps improve your flexibility, balance and strength while on a mental and spiritual level it helps you cope with the stresses of life and live more mindfully.

So what could be more serene than learning and doing yoga in the incredible country that brought about this unique ideology? India is the land of many gems. You can find everything from architectural wonders to the remains of civilizations long past. Though, over thousands of years old, yoga is one Indian gift that continues to change us and how we experience the world even today.

Curious about yoga? Here are our top 5 reasons it might change your life:

1. Live Pain-Free

The regular practice of yoga strengthens muscles and is a medication-free way to get long-term relief.

2. Bust Stress

As a proven stress-buster the calming effects of yoga and meditation are vital to getting better sleep, better circulation to vital organs and better overall health.

3. Be Beautiful Inside and Out

Besides improving your posture, helping you lose weight and increasing your core strength, yoga also keeps premature greying at bay.

4. Recharge Your Brain

Yoga helps you declutter your mind. Cutting out the junk helps us focus better and access our mental facilities in a more efficient and meaningful way.

5. Say Namaste to Happiness

Yoga helps you become more centred, balanced and connected to the world around you. It shows us a way to peace. And isn’t that the root of all happiness?

While the list of benefits is virtually endless, you cannot deny that re-calibrating and re-focusing your body and mind must be done in a place of harmony. From the North to the South, India offers us unlimited options to explore ourselves and reconnect with nature.

Wellness travel is a marrying of two wonderful ideas - a break from stress and a time to restore and detox. There is no time like the present to look inward and learn to experience real spiritual, mental, and physical connection. And there is no better place to do this than the birthplace of yoga - India. Set against the breath-taking landscapes of lush Kerala, rugged Uttarakhand, Goa, Pondicherry, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka – you’d be hard pressed to find equals anywhere else. A land of peace and of principle, India is where you come to answer the call of head and heart, to heal, to recharge and to understand what it truly means to live well.