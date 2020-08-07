Digital India—Vision 5.0, an initiative by CNBC-TV18 in association with Google

Last month, India celebrated the fifth anniversary of Digital India, one of the most impactful initiatives of the NDA government.

The initiative, built around three key pivots of improving access, inclusion and empowerment, has positively transformed the national landscape. It has gainfully impacted the citizen, business enterprise and society at large.

The initiative has impacted every strata of the society, with the nation-wide laying out of optical fibre networks, connecting communities with one another and linking the consumer and producer—thus opening up markets and opportunities.

When social distancing has become the new normal, the initiatives made possible by Digital India Mission has opened up opportunities for a geographically distanced, but digitally connected work force.

On the business end of the spectrum, Digital India are given a fillip to digitalization with modern ways of accessing data (Cloud), analyzing it (analytics to understand consumers) and also arriving at decisions (AI). Today, India is a frontrunner in adoption of digital transformation practices. The momentum to startups flourishing in the last 5 years has been provided on the back of the digital infrastructure that exists.

Given this feat, Digital India is surely a story worth pursuing and keeping alive in the minds of Indians. As the initiative enters the second phase, it is important to draw out the agenda for the next five years with all the relevant stakeholders.

With this thought in mind, CNBC-TV18 and Google join hands to celebrate the stars of the last five years of Digital India Mission and set agenda for the next five years with leaders from Government, Corporate and Social sectors and also bringing to the fore some unsung heroes of the Initiative.

This celebration begins with a Virtual summit on August 7, 2020.

The summit would begin with a Keynote address from Union Minister - Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Building the Digital Bridge & the Road Ahead.

The summit would continue with some insightful discussions with Business doyens and Government leaders on how Digital India Mission has helped their Industry to grow as a whole and their take on the Digital India Vision for next five years.

Some notable policy speakers gracing this celebration are Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

It would truly be a star studded event to celebrate the stars of Digital India 5.0.

