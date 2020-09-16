Dhani ropes in Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana to launch Dhani Super Saver Card

In today’s times, earning cashback has become a common expectation, and Dhani has come up with a very sweet deal that makes this possible. The all-new super saver card from Dhani, offers you cashback of a lifetime, on any and every purchase or spend you make. Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated with Dhani to launch this exciting product and the buzz around this card has been ecstatic.

Coming to the offering, the Dhani Super Saver Card offers you flat 5% instant cashback. Right from paying for fuel to buying groceries, and from paying bills to shopping your heart out, this card will get you cashback everywhere, even for a cup of coffee! What’s more? This 5% cashback is over and above the special offers or discounts that you are being offered from the merchants.

Dhani has ensured that everyone gets this card & therefore applying for this card is simple and the process is hassle-free. All you need is your Aadhaar details and mobile number linked with it, and you can subscribe to Dhani Super Saver in less than a minute. The whole process is very easy and lightning quick. Once you’ve subscribed to it, you can choose to shop online with your digital Super Saver card, and you can also choose to apply for a physical card, which will delivered to your doorstep in a few days and open up offline shopping also for you and increasing your cashback earnings.

You can apply for the Dhani Super Saver Card on the Dhani mobile App, fill in your details, and get your card in just a few clicks. You can then add money to your Dhani wallet directly from your bank using Net Banking, your Debit or credit cards, and keep your super saver card shopping-ready. This card is accepted at all online and offline RuPay merchants, making it easy for you to earn cashbacks without entering any coupon/offer codes etc.

If the offer seems intriguing to you, then you can try it free for the first 30 days and find out what the buzz is all about! There is a nominal subscription fee every month applicable from 2nd month onwards, but the guaranteed cashback you earn on all your-spends, every time, will more than make up for the fee. Besides, card owners always have the choice to cancel their subscription anytime.

It’s time for you to shop smart and get maximum value for your money with the Dhani Super Saver Card. With the Dhani Super Saver Card, you can happily spend and then sit back and relax while your cashback pours in every month.

This is a partnered post.