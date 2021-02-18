Defence to civil aviation: Discussing emerging partnerships and advanced technologies

India has put in place an action plan to increase its defence capabilities under the Atmanirbhar programme. To boost the weapon systems and defence preparedness, it is crucial for the country to help foster deeper domestic and international partnerships.

In this backdrop, stakeholders have drafted robust policies to give a push to defence programmes. Thus, to discuss the policies, partnerships, challenges, etc., CNBC-TV18 in its third episode of Powering Aviation, in association with GE, deliberated on:

‘Emerging partnership paradigms in the Indian aviation industry- defence and aerospace segment’

Top experts Kaustubh Shukla, COO, Godrej Aerospace, Gaurav Mehndiratta, Partner& Leader, Aerospace & Defence- KPMG; Monal Shesh, Senior Director, Military Aviation Systems, GE Aviation; Surendra Ahuja, MD, Boeing Defence India; and Ola Rignell, CMD, SAAB India; spoke at length about Mark1 fighters, LCA programme, transfer of knowledge, and much more.

Divulging details on several programmes, Shesh gave insights into GE’s extensive partnerships with institutions like HAL

“GE has been a partner on the LCA programme for over two decades and we have partnered with HAL to deliver the Mark-1 version of LCA and will continue that partnership with Mark1A going forward and looking forward to delivering the aircrafts to IAF over the years,” he said.

Talking about the regulatory space, policy-level changes, and offset policy in India, Mehndiratta said, “While it seems that the government is restraining the OEMs in discharging their offsets. In fact, from the 2020 policy as such, there are not going to be any significant play in the offsets. Any contracts signed in the past civil aviation components will continue. But of course, for future if someone had plans and deals that will come under DAP 2020, that is bit of a dampener.”

The experts also discussed about several government-led initiatives.

“There are things that could have been better but on the whole, we welcome this and it is great for continuing our drive towards partnerships, Make in India is a big deal as far as Boeing strategy working in India is concerned. We have got about 225plus suppliers, over one billion dollar worth components every year,” said Ahuja, adding “the policy could see improvements and we will work with the government.”

The experts also made interesting points on global practices in civil and defence aerospace. They also talked about challenges and opportunities.

“There is an opportunity for Indian manufacturers to establish the capability, prove it to the OEMs, get themselves in the qualifying vendor list and then the indigenous content in the domestic manufacturing and whatever that we do for the foreign OEMs will improve,” said Shukla.

Regarding transfer of technology under ‘Make in India’ program, Rignell said, “We will transfer full technology. The technology, capabilities and the know-how will support future indigenous programmes in India. We will hand it over to the Indian partner. There will definitely be transfer of source codes to India, part of the code will actually be dealt with in India.”

Watch the complete episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33Xo52WGpEU

Technology trends in civil aviation

The fourth episode of Powering Aviation saw discussions on tech intervention in the civil aviation space and how innovation and tech in material science, alternate fuel, IoT devices will drive and disrupt the aviation ecosystem.

Industry stalwarts DR Bala Bharadvaj, former MD, Boeing Research and Technology- India; Sourav Sinha, Chief Information Officer, Indigo Airlines; Vikram Reddy, General Manager- Engineering, GE Aviation and Prof. Satyanarayanan R. Chakravarthy, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras led the conversation on innovation, revenue, supersonic travel, etc., and gave a snapshot of what to expect in the future.

“Today we have 3D printing being used in certain parts of the airplane, we even have 3D printer pods used in spacecraft today. The technology has matured and they will continue to mature and it is not only the engines that will benefit from it, the airframe will benefit from it,” said Bharadvaj.

The experts, during the discussion, got into specifications of reliability, serviceability, sustainability, etc. They deliberated on revenues and how tech can help in the same.

Talking about innovation and on-going projects, Reddy gave insights into GE’s R&D facility.

“We have a campus where we invested 200 million which has 4500 people, thousand of them are for aviation engineering. Just as a foundation, most recent product that we developed is the GE9X programme, a significant portion of that engine development happened out of India and this is a record breaking engine w.r.t thrust. So, we are very proud and have established a very strong foundation of developing the innovation and product development of the jet engines from here in India in collaboration with all the global engineering locations we have,” said Reddy.

Meanwhile, besides fleet, route and passenger management, it is also crucial to improve revenues. Here, Sinha said, “Fuel constitutes about 35% of any airline cost, which is substantial and we really have no control in terms of the price of the fuel, which is driven by the international markets. We are again getting into another new engine type which is from GE CFM 56 engine, which you call leap engines, and this have just started coming in. The new deliveries of our aircrafts are coming in with those engines and these are engines that will give me savings to the tune of about 15-20% in fuel.”

Touching upon the supersonic travel Prof Chakravarthy said, “There’s been quite a bit of efforts that are being done in hypersonic travel, even much faster than supersonic. There have been significant strides made on supersonic combustion and the kind of high-temperature materials required for hypersonic travel.”

Watch the complete episode here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ovv3rfjPM74&feature=youtu.be

