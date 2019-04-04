App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 03:16 PM IST

Decoding culinary innovation with Piyush Jain

The following article is an initiative of Decode and is intended to create awareness among readers

Decode was co-founded by Piyush Jain who got exposed to the hospitality industry at a young age. The initial days of his culinary journey were all about his inclination towards cooking food and creating masterpieces, which ultimately gave birth to Decode.

Owned by Piyush Jain and Shamit Ajmani, Decode Bar is located in Rajouri, Delhi and is now opened in Gurgaon as a part of the brand’s domestic expansion strategy. We spoke to Piyush Jain in an exclusive interview where he spoke about his journey in the culinary industry shedding light on the importance of operations, expansions and most importantly, following your passion.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #Culinary experience #decode #Food science #gurgaon #innovation #Pijush Jain

