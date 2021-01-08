COVID 19 impact – An increased interest in comprehensive Insurance plans, as per experts

The COVID-19 brought home a basic realisation, the need for financial security and complete protection, in case of unforeseen circumstances. The pandemic has changed people’s perspective towards life and health insurance, giving rise to greater interest in relevant insurance products.

In order to inform and educate people on the importance of insurance and how it can safeguard individuals from the aftermath of unanticipated life events without having to liquidate their savings and investments. Tata AIA and Moneycontrol held a virtual webinar on- ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’ that highlighted the need for an all-inclusive comprehensive insurance plan that would provide the much-needed financial safety net against adversity.

During the discussion, top insurance industry experts Samit Upadhyay, Chief Financial Officer and Head Product, Tata AIA Life Insurance; Supriya Rathi, Whole-time Director and Principal officer, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd; and Joydeep K Roy, Partner, PwC - Global Health Insurance Practice Leader & India Insurance Practice Leader, deliberated the need for a health cover and critical riders, generating savings with market-linked returns, advantages of longer cover with life expectancy benefits, and more.

As the discussions began, these experts highlighted consumer’s concerns related to insurance as the country was hit by COVID-19.

“Consumers wanted to know whether they are eligible for the term cover, and what kind of eligibility they have. Most term plans come with the need for medical underwriting. So, that was the second concern that in the times of pandemic how will I get the medicals done and finally the other concern was flexibility in terms of payment terms in insurance in times of financial stress,” said Upadhyay.

Experts said the general anxiety related to health costs, reimbursement, what would be covered including ancillary costs, and affordability, increased the appreciation for protection covers and comprehensive life insurance plans.

“Having a comprehensive plan covers both, the responsibility as well as the risk. With the ability to have packages that cover varied risks and at levels which cover responsibility. Comprehensive plans like Param Rakshak and Param Rakshak Plus of Tata AIA have packaged two historical sweethearts of consumers as far as life insurance goes, wherein consumers get equity-linked savings as well as protection. They package consumer preferences and allow company to deliver a unique solution,” said Upadhyay.

Meanwhile, to cater to the rising interest, insurance companies adopted digital modes to cater to consumer demands and settle claims.

“Rather than just becoming a tool, it became an enabler, right from the pre-policy stage to claim settlement. Companies that adopted and embraced the technology to give end-to-end servicing had seen good quality growth. Having said that, the learning curve became steeper and the entire industry has risen up to equip themselves digitally and that was the need of the hour,” said Rathi.

Besides providing a layer of financial security, experts also spoke about the social impact of the insurance industry.

“The insurance industry over the last 20 years has resulted in creation of jobs for millions of people. It has created livelihood for more than 2.2 million current agents. Without livelihood and employment, the economy cannot grow. Economy grows by creating jobs, therefore, creating the whole spending. Secondly, the Indian insurance industry has been the largest proportion of claim payer in the world. Thirdly, the investments that insurance industry brings in the country’s infrastructure… which is not easy. The social impact is very large,” said Roy.

During the webinar, experts also shed light on insurance and investment products, advantages of longer cover, claim settlement ration and more.

