Coronavirus pandemic | How to travel the world when you’re homebound

Imagine walking the deserted city walls in Dubrovnik, having the Adriatic all to yourself. Or waiting in complete silence to see if Nessie shows up in the Loch. A tiny foolhardy monster inside me is regretting the fact that I should have travelled to some remote romantic place to be marooned during this pandemic. But you’re smarter than that and we are all now looking to flatten that curve and beat the virus. Before you sigh, let me show you how you can travel the world without having to leave your home.

Of course, we’re starting with Valhalla Murders. It’s a straightforward murder mystery that takes you to miles of snow and startles you with blood and more blood. Sometimes, it’s just good to sit back and enjoy a good mystery up in snowy climes. Wait, what?! You’re hungry already? We just got started with our what to watch list! Fine! Someone Feed Phil!

It’s a show that will have you clicking the pause button and getting something to eat from your pantry groaning with all that overstocking! From the crab omelette to a mangosteen Phil will try anything. And he’s a lot like us: We go where the good food is! Why would you want to eat the same ole daal chawal when you can have snake soup or gumbo?

Speaking of gumbo, let me take you to Korea for a taste of Bibimbap - which if I may say so - is a distant cousin. The flavours and the choice will keep you licking those chopsticks! And soju, of course. If you watch as many Korean TV dramas as I do, you’d be well advised to open up a bottle of soju when you watch these shows. I'm sure you’ve binged on The Stranger and fallen in love with the marvelous way in which the justice system and the police work in Korea. It’s time to watch a new cop show. It’s called Voice. This time an intrepid cop teams up with a voice profiler and solves the murder of… No, I'll let the sounds on this one help you decide. Just as I binge watched the entire season!

If we travel to the lands in the news for all the wrong reasons, then you will find shows like Fauda, which literally means ‘Chaos’ but there is some really great content coming out of the Middle East. I watched Justice which has a woman lawyer who shows up in Abu Dhabi and makes her mark in a male-dominated system with the help of everything that she learnt in law school in the US and a whole lot of grit. But it’s a straightforward and predictable show. If you want to put a smile on your face, watch Ali’s Wedding.

It is a showcase of culture that is so similar to our own, you wish more people would see it. Yes, it is silly in parts, but then why do we need to see murders and horrors only? So I went ahead and watched so many silly comedies from the Middle East I thought I had time traveled to the times when Monty Python did sketch shows and we watched the videotapes on a VCR borrowed from the neighbourhood uncle (Dad just hated those things! Sketch comedies and VCRs). By the way, there’s so much of Monty Python available on Netflix you’d be happy to watch it one after the other. And yes, it’s okay to not want to choose your favourite film: Life or Brian or Monty Python’s Holy Grail. I even love the Python documentaries.

Speaking of documentaries, my attention has been often captured by something everyone should understand: Dirty Money. Season 2 has just dropped on Netflix, and it truly is an eye opener. To what lengths will you go to fill your coffers? I am amazed at how the bottom line drives banks and car companies and yes, people, to lie, jump through loopholes and even murder to hide their misdeeds.

These stories of greed are so jaw dropping, you will want to step back and be grateful to the whistleblowers who do the right thing. How far can banks go to protect and even launder drug money? Will the son-in-law of the American president ever be brought to book? Will the man responsible for making essential drugs beyond affordable ever repent? Both seasons of the docu series are fascinating.

Both Netflix and Amazon Prime are making your forced homestay more interesting. But the last time I wholeheartedly recommended a show on Amazon Prime it was a Neil Gaiman series called Good Omens. But Netflix has now breached into Africa, and have come up with something simply incredible. The series is called Queen Sono. It opens up a whole new continent of content. You get a glimpse of life as you would imagine it. Plus the protagonist is a sassy woman. There is action and characters you think you know, and surprises galore. This is one show you just cannot miss.

Until the next week then! Stay safe, stay socially distanced and yes, let’s flatten this curve and beat this unseen enemy that is keeping us all at bay.

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.