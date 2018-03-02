ColoursOfHumanity: Moneycontrol partners with Ketto to help children this Holi

This Holi, Moneycontrol is partnering with Ketto Online Ventures in an initiative called #ColoursOfHumanity to raise funds for children under the care of the NGO India HIV/AIDS Alliance.

Ketto, founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and actor Kunal Kapoor in 2012, is a crowdfunding platform where individuals and organisations can raise funds for social causes they support. Over the past 5 years, Ketto has raised above Rs 150 crore for around 7,000 NGOs.

India HIV/AIDS Alliance takes care of millions of children and provides better quality education, healthcare and a happier childhood to most of them. One child living under their care is 15-year-old Lakshmi (name changed). She is believed to have been rejected by her parents just 2 months after she was born.

Ever since, she has been under the care of the NGO and volunteers there have played the role of her parents. They've created a haven for those children who have been abandoned by the society or their parents.

Although many children being cared for by the NGO are HIV positive, their battles with the disease and means to lead a dignified livelihood are take care by India HIV/AIDS Alliance.

Although the community they are surrounded by does the best it can to help them, the children still need our support. Moneycontrol and Ketto invite all of you to come together and donate whatever you can and spread awareness about the initiative so that #ColoursOfHumanity can help as many children and make their lives meaningful.