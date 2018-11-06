COCODrive by DHFL General Insurance is disrupting the car insurance sector with rationale, personalised offerings

Chaitanya Khanna, 40, survived a massive road accident when he was on a long drive in his two-year-old swanky car. The software engineer, who sustained some major and minor injuries, had his four-wheeler rammed into a stationary truck. His car was damaged from the front side.

Khanna had to bear a heavy price not just at the hospital but also in repairing his four-wheeler. Khanna took car insurance lightly and despite many suggestions, he did not take one, because of which he had to pay for car repair from his own pocket, which put a big dent in his savings.

Like Khanna, many people take four-wheeler insurance lightly, assuming they are safe drivers, and nothing will happen to them. However, figures paint a grim story. As per official figures, a whopping number of 1,47,914 people were killed in road accidents in 2017.

Anything can happen when you are on the road and one cannot take responsibility for other drivers behind the wheel. An unfortunate accident can impact your pocket, if you don’t choose car insurance prudently.

Insurance products are designed to protect you from major financial implications rising from untoward incidents.

So, why do people refrain from taking a car insurance? And from choosing the coverages wisely from the add ons provided? This can be due to multiple factors such as lack of confidence over claims, fewer product innovations, forced add-ons on policies, etc.

COCODrive, a comprehensive four-wheeler insurance policy is here to address that.

COCO by DHFL General Insurance, a pioneer in InsureTech space, is disrupting insurance using technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Under its hood is COCODrive, which is giving people a unique opportunity to choose from as many as 19 add-ons and customise their insurance policy.

A robust combination of tools has enabled the creation of the country’s first à la carte motor policy where consumers have a wide choice of add-on covers, rather than having to buy a bundled product pushed at them, with features they may not need.

COCODrive offers add-ons such as Personal Accident Cover for owner-driver, as well as for paid drivers and named & unnamed occupants. One can also choose to opt for add-ons such as EMI Protector, Outstanding Loan Protector, which will help sort out one’s vehicle financing in case of any accidents during the loan period.

With add-ons ranging from ‘New Car for Old Car’ and ‘Tyre Replacement’ to ‘Key & Lock Replacement’ and ‘NCB Secure’, customers can pick add-ons that are relevant for their individual motoring needs.

Importantly, if customers choose an add on such as ‘EMI Protector’ and ‘Outstanding Loan Protector’, it helps them in vehicle financing in case of any accidents during the period of policy. In addition to providing coverage across India, the geographical extension of coverage for COCODrive includes neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

COCO’s brand purpose of “Care More. Have More” is about giving people more of what they care for.