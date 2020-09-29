CNBC-TV18’s Upcoming Leadership Collective focussed on “India - an Investment Magnet”

During these uncertain and unprecedented times, businesses and economies are in a state of flux. At the international level, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led many corporates to reconsider their global logistics and supply chain decisions, as well as investment flows.

Nearer home, Indian policymakers have responded rapidly to the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic and the lockdowns that it necessitated. The RBI has executed a series of rate cuts, loan servicing moratoriums and other measures to infuse liquidity into the system and the India government has been intervening intermittently with a series of economic packages, targeted at various sections of the economy.

While making concerted efforts to boost domestic business activity, the government has also been working towards attracting more Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and positioning India as an attractive destination for global corporates seeking to relocate their supply chains. As a testament to its efforts, the country has already drawn FDI worth 1USD22 billion since the start of the pandemic, largely through the automatic route. Additionally, 24.62 lakh hectares of land, across the country, has been demarcated for corporates relocating to India, including 1.15 lakh hectares of existing industrial land. All these responses seem to have resonated well with global investors and corporate India.

To explore how India can benefit from the reset in the global economy, CNBC-TV18 will be hosting the Leadership Collective: India an Investment Magnet. The event, which will mark the last leg of this year’s India Business Leader Awards, will deep-dive into economic policies that can be looked at to achieve near and long-term growth and make India the most favourable foreign investment destination, amongst a host of related issues.

To be held virtually on the 13th of October, this Leadership Collective, which will have eminent thought leaders rendering the Keynote address and participating in a Panel discussion on ‘India: World’s New Factory’, is bound to be charged with scintillating insights and submissions that will go a long way towards putting India in a place of pride on the world business map.

