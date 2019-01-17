App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 04:22 PM IST

CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards are back. Here are the details

The following article is an initiative of CNBC TV-18 & IBLA and is intended to create awareness among readers

The Indian business leaders have time and again set new benchmarks of success setting challenging standards of growth, scale and market leadership. ‘India Business Leaders Awards’ (IBLA) presented by CNBC-TV18 in its 14th year since inception honours these charismatic leaders.

The 14th edition of the awards is an enriching platform for corporate doyens, who are responsible for creating history while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.

Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest of the ceremony at a grand soiree on 17th January 2019, Mumbai.

As CNBC-TV18 completes 19 years in India, its marquee property, IBLA has evolved to become a prestigious benchmark in honouring the leaders in India’s business landscape. Inspired by the evolving business and economic ecosystem of the country, the theme for this edition will be “Leaders of Change”.

India’s leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd. will be a part of the event. Some of the other prominent luminaries attending the event are Piyush Pandey, Global CCO, Ogilvy, Raamdeo Agrawal, MD, Motilal Oswal Group, and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD, JSW.

The jury panel chaired by Uday Kotak, Chairman & MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, comprised of industry veterans Harsh Mariwala, Chairman- Marico, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman- State Bank of India, Kalpana Morparia, CEO- JP Morgan India, Sanjay Nayar, CEO- KKR India, Vani Kola, MD – Kalaari capital, Nimesh Kampani, Chairman- JM Financial, Rajiv Memani, Chairman & Regional Managing Partner of EY India and Zarin Daruwala, CEO- Standard Chartered Bank who determined the winners of the prestigious awards.

With its 14th edition, this initiative intends to bring forth an event that is just as illuminating as it is rewarding. Stay tuned with the event by following #leadersofchange #CNBCTV18IBLA.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #CNBC-TV 18 #Features #IBLA

