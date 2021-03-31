CNBC-TV18 India business leader awards start with an exclusive town hall with the finance minister

The 16th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards presented by Standard Chartered Bank commenced with a special town hall involving the Hon’ble FM, Nirmala Sitharaman. The FM engaged with Industry leaders like K V Kamath, Former President, NDB, Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group, Zarin Daruwala, Cluster CEO, India and South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank, Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India and the CNBC-TV18 editorial, as she allayed their concerns and reinstated their confidence on the topic of India’s Economic Resurgence.

Calling for an activate participation from the private sector the FM quoted “With all eyes towards the future, we want the participation of the Indian private sector to set the pace for India’s revival. Going forward, the government will also run the relay race with the private sector and come up with policies that are favourable to the private sector. With an eye towards utilizing and expanding capacity, we look forward to doing maximum work in the first quarter of FY22”.

Lauding the government’s effort on the Finance Budget, Mr. Kamath commented “It is an economic blueprint for the next decade, it’s a budget plus plus plus and I think it has all the underpinnings of how to go about getting where you want to be”. With regards to the RBI’s statement on the interest rates, he further expressed “I think this is the first time in 50 years that I have heard the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India articulate such fears, I think that it underscores in a way the mood of the nation to drive growth over a longer period”.

Uday Kotak emphasized on the need for a seamless financial sector with only one focus that is to make it easier to do business in India and strengthening of the Indian Financial Sector and greater speed of growth.

Other leaders were not far behind in their quest to secure responses and expressed their views on India’s economic revival and the roadmap ahead.

You can watch the entire interesting discussion on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njwDL1M-rmc