Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 09:34 PM IST

CNBC-TV18, in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, is back with Season 4 of India On The Move series.

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

India On The Move is a thought leadership series that brings together industry leaders and experts on a single platform to discuss Mega Trends that impact businesses, as also share ideas & insights that can rapidly transform the Indian economy.

Viewers will be able to catch the knowledge series on CNBC-TV18 soon. Watch out this space for more.

You can watch the last season episode by clicking the below link
Season 3  Episode 1
Season 3 Episode 2
Season 3 Episode 3

Season 3 Episode 4

This is a partnered post.

 
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 09:28 pm

