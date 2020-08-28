CNBC-TV18, in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank, is back with Season 4 of India On The Move series.

India On The Move is a thought leadership series that brings together industry leaders and experts on a single platform to discuss Mega Trends that impact businesses, as also share ideas & insights that can rapidly transform the Indian economy.

Viewers will be able to catch the knowledge series on CNBC-TV18 soon. Watch out this space for more.

You can watch the last season episode by clicking the below link

Season 3 Episode 4

This is a partnered post.